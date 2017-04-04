35 civilians killed in ‘toxic gas’ air strike in Syria: rights group

However, the Britain-based monitoring group was unable to confirm the nature of the substance.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in the central province of Idlib, had died from suffocation and the effects of the gas. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Beirut: At least 35 civilians, including two children, were killed in an air strike early on Tuesday that released "toxic gas" on a town in northwest Syria, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in the central province of Idlib, had died from suffocation and the effects of the gas.

The Britain-based monitoring group was unable to confirm the nature of the substance, however.