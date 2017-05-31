The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

World, Europe

India, Spain sign 7 agreements including cyber security, civil aviation

PTI
Published : May 31, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 3:36 pm IST

The two sides signed agreements on transfer of sentenced persons and visa waiver for holders of diplomatic passports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy before a meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy before a meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. (Photo: AP)

Madrid: India and Spain on Wednesday signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation, during Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's visit to the European country.

The agreements were signed after Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with Spanish President Mariano Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace in the Spanish capital.



Five MoUs were signed between the two countries on cooperation in organ transplantation, cyber security, renewable energy, civil aviation and one between India's
Foreign Service Institute and Diplomatic Academy of Spain.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Spain since 1988, praised the Spanish president saying under Rajoy's leadership the country has undergone economic reforms "which is also the biggest priority of my government."

Spain is India's seventh largest trading partner in the European Union. Two-way trade totalled USD 5.27 billion in 2016.

Modi encouraged Spanish infrastructure, tourism, energy and defense companies to invest in priority sectors in India, saying "It's a great time for Spanish companies to invest in India." 

Tags: narendra modi, mariano rajoy, modi's 4-nation visit, 7 agreements
Location: Spain, Madrid, Madrid

