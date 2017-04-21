The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 21, 2017

World, Europe

Suspect sought after Paris attack surrenders in Belgium: France

AFP
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 2:48 pm IST

The man is known to the authorities as 39-year-old Karim Cheurfi.

During a search of his home, Belgian police found weapons, balaclavas and a train ticket for France departing Thursday morning, hours before the Paris assault. (Photo: AP)
Paris: A suspect sought by France in the wake of the Champs Elysees attack has turned himself in to Belgian police, France's interior ministry said on Friday. The man is known to the authorities as 39-year-old Karim Cheurfi.

"The man in the wanted notice issued by Belgian authorities presented himself to a police station in Antwerp," said ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet.

Brandet told Europe 1 radio it was "too early to say" if the man was linked to Thursday night's shooting on the famous Paris boulevard, where a 39-year-old known radical shot dead a policeman and wounded two others before being killed in a shootout.

A foreign tourist was also injured in the attack. The Islamic State group claimed the shooting, which came three days before the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday in which security is a major concern after a string of bloody jihadist assaults since 2015.

A source close to the French investigation said the 35-year-old man being questioned in Antwerp, described as "very dangerous", had been sought by Belgian police as part of a separate probe.

During a search of his home, Belgian police found weapons, balaclavas and a train ticket for France departing Thursday morning, hours before the Paris assault.

In France meanwhile, three people known to the attacker were being questioned by anti-terror police, judicial sources said. The three were arrested during overnight raids in the eastern suburbs of Paris.

