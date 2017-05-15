Live: ICJ begins hearing in Jadhav case, India says trial by Pak 'farcical'

India's Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had earlier today said that the country has a very good case at the UN.
The Hague (Netherlands): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday began hearing India and Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.
The ICJ, which is holding public hearings in the case at the Great Hall of Justice in Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands, has given 90 minutes each to India and Pakistan to present their case.
India will present its case from 1:30 to 3:00 pm IST and Pakistan from 6:30 to 8:00 pm IST.
Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 10, 2017, allegedly for spying for Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).
Live Updates:
- Deepak Mittal, who is representing India in the International Court of Justice, said that the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan military court was farcical and urged for provisional measures.
- “The fact that hearing is taking place within seven days of request acknowledges the urgency of the issue,” Deepak Mittal, representing India in the top UN court, said.
- “By its timely action, the court has given hope to the entire country and the innocent family of the soldier,” he added.
- “We hope that the court will provide provisional measures stopping the decision taken by after a farcical trial in Pakistan in violation of the rights given to Jadhav and to India,” Mittal said.
- Stating that the provisions of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention are sacrosanct, Mittal argued that Pakistan has violated all its provisions. He said that India was repeatedly denied consular access. He claimed that Pakistan had thrown to the wind human rights 'treated as basics' around the world.
- Under para 1 of article 36, the court has jurisdiction to rule on all cases pertaining to the Article. Thus, he said, India is relying on the court for a decision.
- India's attorney Harish Salve argued that the present situation was 'grave' and that is why India had sought the intervention of the ICJ. There have been 3 instances where the court has entertained cases pertaining to the violation of Vienna Convention, Salve said. The cases in question are - Paraguay vs United States; Germany vs United States (LeGrand case); Mexico vs United States (Avena case).
- Salve said that in these cases, the court had instituted provisional measures as 'irreparable injustice could be caused to the rights of the individual', until a final adjudication has been made.
- Pakistan has refused consular access and also failed to provide evidence and documentation from the so-called trial, which has made India unable to represent Jadhav illegally, Salve said.