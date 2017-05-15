Live: ICJ begins hearing in Jadhav case, India says trial by Pak 'farcical'

India's Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had earlier today said that the country has a very good case at the UN.

In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look an image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

The Hague (Netherlands): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday began hearing India and Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

The ICJ, which is holding public hearings in the case at the Great Hall of Justice in Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands, has given 90 minutes each to India and Pakistan to present their case.

India will present its case from 1:30 to 3:00 pm IST and Pakistan from 6:30 to 8:00 pm IST.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 10, 2017, allegedly for spying for Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Live Updates: