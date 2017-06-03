The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

World, Europe

16-yr-old cannabis addict stabs mother, severs genitals in UK

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 7:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 7:33 pm IST

The young addict had delusions of people living inside the walls of his house and he slept with a tennis racket fearing their presence.

The 16-year-old has served his term in prison and has undergone several surgeries after the incident. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
 The 16-year-old has served his term in prison and has undergone several surgeries after the incident. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

London: A 16-year-old Brighton boy attacked his mother with a knife and cut off his genitals later in a drug-induced fit.

The boy was high on cannabis, a high-strength drug, and had gone to bed with a knife fearing people who he imagined living inside the walls of his room. As reported by the Mail Online, the teenager woke up in the middle of the night and stabbed his mother. The psychotic fit was brought to an end only after the boy had severed his penis.

Nick, the teenager’s father, spoke about the episode on BBC 5 Live, to spread awareness about the ills of cannabis. The boy used to be a cheerful, rugby-playing person until he was introduced to the drug which he initially stored only for dealers, the father said.

After a while, he was hit by acute paranoia and turned into a depressing ‘waste of space’, Nick added. The high-strength drug would give him delusions. The 16-year-old once told his parents that mermaids and people lived in the walls of their house; he slept with a tennis racket dreading their presence, the father further said.

The boy’s father and mother are divorced and the latter has completely recovered from the attack. The young boy has served his term in prison but has no memory of the episode. He has had several successful surgeries to reattach his penis and needs to undergo more operations.

The report quoted Nick’s father commenting on his son’s current state, 'He's drug free and alcohol free. He's actually in really good form. He's got his wit back. He's the first to have a bit of black comedy as far as this is concerned. I feel like I've got my son back.'

Tags: cannabis, drug addict, knife attack, us prison
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

2

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

3

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

4

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

5

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham