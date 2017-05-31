Huge explosion near Indian Embassy in Kabul, all staff safe: reports

Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

Kabul: A big explosion went off in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, sending clouds of black smoke spiraling over the center of the city in an area near the Indian Embassy reportedly near Wazir Akbar Khan area, Kabul PD 10.

All Indians safe after the explosion took place near ministry of defence building, situated 3 km from the Indian embassy, according to reports.

Some damage to windows and doors of Embassy was also reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.