The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 30, 2018 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

World, Asia

Will take oath as Pakistan's PM on August 11, says Imran Khan

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2018, 2:28 pm IST

Imran Khan's PTI emerged as single largest party in National Assembly after elections, but is short of numbers to form govt on its own.

Khan's party on Sunday announced that it is trying to reach out to smaller parties and independents to form the next government. (Photo: File)
 Khan's party on Sunday announced that it is trying to reach out to smaller parties and independents to form the next government. (Photo: File)

Peshawar: Imran Khan on Monday said that he will take oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister on August 11, according to a media report.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly (NA) after the July 25 elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own.

His party on Sunday announced that it is trying to reach out to smaller parties and independents to form the next government. Will take oath as Prime Minister on 11th of next month (August), Khan was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

"I have also decided about chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which I will announce in the next 48 hours. Whatever I have decided in this regard is in the best interest of people," he said while addressing PTI members of the provincial assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said that alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh will be among top priorities of his government.

Earlier, PTI spokesman Naeemul Haque on Saturday told reporters that party chief Khan will take oath as the Prime Minister before August 14. He said that he hoped the president would call an assembly session and Khan would take oath as premier before Independence Day.

Read: Imran Khan to be sworn in as Pakistan's new PM before August 14: Party

Although the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the polls, the final results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show that the party is still short of numbers to form its government independently.

According to the results, the PTI has bagged 116 general seats — 22 short of a simple majority — whereas the PML-N and PPP have won 64 and 43 seats, respectively. The PTI is short of the 137 needed for a simple majority and is trying to woo independents to join the party.

To meet the required number of votes, the PTI leadership has reportedly been approaching the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PML-Quaid (PML-Q), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as well as independents.

Meanwhile, two major parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have agreed on the formulation of a "coordinated joint strategy" if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf manages to form its government at the centre.

Tags: imran khan, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf, pakistan general elections, election commission of pakistan (ecp)
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

2

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

4

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

5

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham