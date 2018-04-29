The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:32 AM IST

World, Asia

Kim Jong Un pledges to shut down N Korea's nuclear test site in May

AFP
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 9:10 am IST

The North Korean leader also promised to invite US experts and journalists to watch the closure of the country’s nuclear test.

Kim made the comment during Friday’s historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the spokesman. (Photo: AP)
 Kim made the comment during Friday’s historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the spokesman. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during Friday’s summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he would close the country’s nuclear test site next month, Moon’s office said Sunday.

The North Korean leader also promised to invite US experts and journalists to watch the closure of the country’s nuclear test site next month, the South’s presidential office said Sunday.

“Kim said... that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US to disclose the process to the international community with transparency,” Seoul’s presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

Kim made the comment during Friday’s historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the spokesman.

Tags: kim jong un, north korean nuclear programmes, nuclear weapons, moon jae-in, nuclear test site
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

2

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

3

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

4

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

5

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham