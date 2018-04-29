Kim Jong Un pledges to shut down N Korea's nuclear test site in May

The North Korean leader also promised to invite US experts and journalists to watch the closure of the country’s nuclear test.

Kim made the comment during Friday’s historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the spokesman. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during Friday’s summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he would close the country’s nuclear test site next month, Moon’s office said Sunday.

The North Korean leader also promised to invite US experts and journalists to watch the closure of the country’s nuclear test site next month, the South’s presidential office said Sunday.

“Kim said... that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US to disclose the process to the international community with transparency,” Seoul’s presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

Kim made the comment during Friday’s historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the spokesman.