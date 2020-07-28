Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
  World   Asia  28 Jul 2020  China slams India on apps ban, vows counter measures
World, Asia

China slams India on apps ban, vows counter measures

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 28, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2020, 1:28 pm IST

The measure is seen as a measure by India to impose economic costs on China for its aggression along the LAC in the Ladakh sector

We Chat
 We Chat

China on Tuesday once again lashed out at India on last month’s banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including WeChat (the Chinese equivalent of WhatsApp) and asked it to avoid “correct its wrongdoing”, warning that China will “also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies”.

China said that India by its “deliberate interference” had “severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies”.

The apps had been banned last month by India on grounds of national security and was seen by observers as a measure by New Delhi to impose economic costs on Beijing for its aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy said, “On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese background including WeChat, which severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings.” Beijing further said it “wants to reiterate that the Chinese government consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation”.

The Chinese Embassy added, “The Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles. Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

This is the second time in the past four weeks that the Chinese Embassy has hit out at India’s move. On June 30, it had expressed serious concern over India’s decision to ban the 59 Chinese Apps including the very popular Tik Tok on national security grounds, and asked New Delhi to stop the “discrimination”.

The Chinese Embassy had then said it suspects the Indian move violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines, abuses exceptions in Indian law for national security, adding that New Delhi made the decision on “ambiguous and far-fetched” grounds. Beijing had also then claimed the ban would affect employment and livelihoods of local Indian workers, creators and entrepreneurs associated with these apps and also the interests of Indian users.

Tags: chinese apps, chinese apps banned

Latest From World

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said that New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. (AP Photo)

New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty over Chinese security law

Donald Trump security adviser Robert O'Brien tests COVID-19 positive. (AFP Photo)

Trump's national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, walks into a courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AFP Photo)

Malaysia's former PM Najib found guilty in first 1MDB graft case

Border closures and travel restrictions remain an important part of many countries' strategy to combat the novel coronavirus. (AP)

Closing borders not a 'sustainable strategy' against virus: WHO

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham