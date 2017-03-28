The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

World, Asia

Jail for Singaporean couple who starved maid causing her to lose 20 kgs

AFP
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 8:35 am IST

She had no access to her mobile phone, was not allowed to go out on her own to buy food, and only allowed to shower twice a week.

Trader Lim Choon Hong, 48, was sentenced to three weeks in jail and fined Sg$10,000 ($7,200), while his wife Chong Sui Foon, also 48, was jailed three months, the couple's lawyer said. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 Trader Lim Choon Hong, 48, was sentenced to three weeks in jail and fined Sg$10,000 ($7,200), while his wife Chong Sui Foon, also 48, was jailed three months, the couple's lawyer said. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Singapore: A Singaporean couple who starved their Philippine maid until she weighed just 29 kilogrammes (64 pounds) were jailed Monday, in a case described as "shocking" by prosecutors who are appealing for stiffer sentences.

Trader Lim Choon Hong, 48, was sentenced to three weeks in jail and fined Sg$10,000 ($7,200), while his wife Chong Sui Foon, also 48, was jailed three months, the couple's lawyer said.

Both were convicted last year of violating employment laws for failing to provide enough food for their maid, Thelma Oyasan Gawidan, over a 15-month period in 2013 and 2014 at the couple's condominium in the posh Orchard Road area.

State prosecutors, who have described the systematic starvation as "downright shocking in its extremity and severity" are appealing the sentences and pushing for the pair to be jailed for the maximum 12 months.

Gawidan, who is in her 40s, lost almost 20kg during her time working for the couple, who only allowed her to eat two meals a day, usually a few slices of white bread and small portions of instant noodles prepared by Chong.

She had no access to her mobile phone, was not allowed to go out on her own to buy food, and only allowed to shower twice a week.

Gawidan ran away in April 2014 and called a compatriot for help.

She was taken to a migrant workers' shelter which helped her file a complaint with the manpower ministry.

The couple's lawyer Raymond Lye said they will remain out on bail pending the prosecution's appeal, adding that they were "remorseful and sincere in expressing their regret".

Many Singapore households depend on foreign domestic help. In 2016 there were 239,700 foreign maids working in the affluent city-state, mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Tags: singaporean couple, philippine maid, employment laws
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai temple distributes brownies, sandwiches for prasad

2

Official images of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus appear online

3

Internet providers can now sell user's browser history

4

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telangana

5

'Everything was so personal': Ranbir thanks Gauri in special letter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham