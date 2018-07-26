The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 AM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan General Election: Imran Khan races to power

AGENCIES
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 5:46 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 5:45 am IST

Imran Khan’s PTI leading in 103 seats; PML-N in 59.

Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, speaks to media after casting his vote at a polling station for parliamentary elections in Islamabad. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, speaks to media after casting his vote at a polling station for parliamentary elections in Islamabad. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading in 103 seats while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was way behind with 59 seats in an election marred by a deadly suicide attack and allegations of manipulations by the powerful military.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former President Asif Ali Zardari was leading in 34 seats, a sign that he could be a “kingmaker” in case of a hung Parliament, according to media reports.

According to the latest trends available for 252 of the National Assembly’s 272 seats, independents were leading in 18 seats.

Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest — 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities — are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.

A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif, who is hoping to become the next prime minister, was leading in Karachi West-II, according to trends. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was leading in Larkana I.

In a tweet, PTI claimed that Imran Khan had won from Karachi East 2. “Pakistanio!! In a landslide victory, Karachi has been liberated after decades of Thappa Mafia,” PTI tweeted. In Lahore, Imran Khan is leading the polls with 726 votes.

Khan is contesting elections from five constituencies — Islamabad 2, Karachi East 2, Lahore 9, Mianwali 1 and NA-35 Bannu.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has sent a notice to Imran Khan for voting in full public view and in front of the cameras — a violation of the code of conduct. However, the party said he did not violate any rules and urged the EC to take note of the “fake news” being circulated, Dawn reported.

Earlier in the day, voting was marred by reports of violence and a deadly suicide blast near Quetta, that killed over 35 people and left 67 injured.

