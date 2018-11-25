Consulate attack brains in Delhi, say Pakistani officers

The law-enforcement agencies prepared the initial report and presented it to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Pakistani investigators look at the belongings of attackers, including grenades, outside the Chinese consulate after an attack in Karachi on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistani investigators believe the mastermind of the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday was being treated in a New Delhi hospital.

Officials said the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was planned by banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander Aslam alias Achhu. The alleged mastermind is currently under treatment at Max Hospital in New Delhi, after being injured in an operation by Pakistani security forces near Sibi, officials said. “Achhu is one of the key commanders of BLA,” one investigator said and added he was said to be involved in several incidents of terrorism and targeted killings in Quetta.

According to initial report, the attackers were identified as Abdur Razzaq, Azal Khan Marri alias Sangat Dada and Raees Baloch. Abdur Razzaq was a government Balochistan employee and a resident of district Kharaan.

The law-enforcement agencies prepared the initial report and presented it to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, four people were killed when gunmen armed with hand grenades and a suicide vest stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Security forces had secured the area after the attack, the latest assault on Chinese nationals in the country, where Beijing has poured billions of dollars into one of the largest projects in its massive Belt and Road programme. China ‘strongly condemned’ the attack and asked Pakistan to take measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country, as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) mega-project.

Three gunmen tried to enter the consulate in the southern port city, but were intercepted by guards at a checkpoint.

A case was registered on Saturday against the attack on Chinese consulate. Police have nominated at least 16 suspects including Achhu in the case.

Two alleged facilitators of the Chinese consulate attack have been arrested by police from Karachi and Shehdadpur. They were shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation. Police has also taken the alleged owner of vehicle used by the terrorists. The police have hinted at a breakthrough in the case soon.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister’s House in Karachi Saturday to discuss the case.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Chinese “are our brothers and their security is very much important for us.”