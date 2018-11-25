The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 25, 2018 | Last Update : 02:33 AM IST

World, Asia

Consulate attack brains in Delhi, say Pakistani officers

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Nov 25, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2018, 1:54 am IST

The law-enforcement agencies prepared the initial report and presented it to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Pakistani investigators look at the belongings of attackers, including grenades, outside the Chinese consulate after an attack in Karachi on Friday. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistani investigators look at the belongings of attackers, including grenades, outside the Chinese consulate after an attack in Karachi on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistani investigators believe the mastermind of the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday was being treated in a New Delhi hospital.

Officials said the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was planned by banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander Aslam alias Achhu. The alleged mastermind is currently under treatment at Max Hospital in New Delhi, after being injured in an operation by Pakistani security forces near Sibi, officials said. “Achhu is one of the key commanders of BLA,” one investigator said and added he was said to be involved in several incidents of terrorism and targeted killings in Quetta.

According to initial report, the attackers were identified as Abdur Razzaq, Azal Khan Marri alias Sangat Dada and Raees Baloch. Abdur Razzaq was a government Balochistan employee and a resident of district Kharaan.

The law-enforcement agencies prepared the initial report and presented it to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, four people were killed when gunmen armed with hand grenades and a suicide vest stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Security forces had secured the area after the attack, the latest assault on Chinese nationals in the country, where Beijing has poured billions of dollars into one of the largest projects in its massive Belt and Road programme. China ‘strongly condemned’ the attack and asked Pakistan to take measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country, as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) mega-project.

Three gunmen tried to enter the consulate in the southern port city, but were intercepted by guards at a checkpoint.

A case was registered on Saturday against the attack on Chinese consulate. Police have nominated at least 16 suspects including Achhu in the case.

Two alleged facilitators of the Chinese consulate attack have been arrested by police from Karachi and Shehdadpur. They were shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation. Police has also taken the alleged owner of vehicle used by the terrorists. The police have hinted at a breakthrough in the case soon.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister’s House in Karachi Saturday to discuss the case.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Chinese “are our brothers and their security is very much important for us.”

Tags: pakistani officers, chinese consulate

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

2

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

3

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

4

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

5

Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham