The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 | Last Update : 05:52 PM IST

World, Asia

Pak police crackdown injures over 70, TV channels forbidden to air

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 25, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2017, 4:39 pm IST

The suspension of TV channels was ordered for violating media regulations showing live coverage of a security operation.

About 2,000 activists have been blocking the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road that connect Islamabad with its only airport and the garrison city of Rawalpindi for more than two weeks. (Photo: AP)
 About 2,000 activists have been blocking the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road that connect Islamabad with its only airport and the garrison city of Rawalpindi for more than two weeks. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Over 70 people, including security personnel, were injured on Saturday in clashes in Pakistan after police and paramilitary forces launched an operation to disperse protesters who have been occupying main highways leading to the capital Islamabad.

The operation was launched after Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued contempt of court notice against Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for failing to implement orders to clear the roads.

About 2,000 activists of Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) and the Sunni Tehreek Pakistan (ST) for more than two weeks have been blocking the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road that connect Islamabad with its only airport and the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The protesters demand the resignation of law minister Zahid Hamid for changes made about Khatm-i-Nabuwwat or finality of prophethood oath in the Elections Act 2017 passed in September.

More than 70 people have been injured. They were shifted to hospital of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a health official said.

Those injured include also more than 35 security personnel who were hit by stones thrown by protesters, the official said.

Pakistani authorities also ordered private television channels to go off air on Saturday during the crackdown. 

The suspension was ordered by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for violating media regulations showing live coverage of a security operation, a statement from the regulator said.

State-run Pakistan Television continued to broadcast, but aired a talk show discussing politics.

Islamabad city magistrate on Friday issued a warning to protesters to disperse by midnight or face the consequences.

TV footage on Friday showed police firing teargas and security personnel in riot gears charging at the protesters.

Dozens of them were arrested and shifted to various police stations.

Some of the security personnel were injured due to stone pelting by protesters.

According to a security official, more than 8,000 security personnel took part in the operation against around 2,000 protesters.

The operation was still going on and police were facing stiff resistance from the protesters.

Earlier, IHC last Friday had given a 24-hour deadline to the government to clear the roads which was later extended till Thursday.

However, the court yesterday expressed strong displeasure at the government for failing to take action against the protesters.

Tags: pak police crackdown, islamist protest, pakistan police, islamabad
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham