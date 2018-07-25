The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

World, Asia

At least 25 killed, 40 wounded in suicide blast outside Quetta polling booth

AP
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 1:08 pm IST

A doctor says 5 policemen, 2 children are among the dead; death toll could rise as many wounded are in critical condition.

Baluchistan also saw the deadliest suicide bombing in the run-up to election day, with 149 people, including a provincial assembly candidate, killed at a campaign this month. (Photo: File/AP)
 Baluchistan also saw the deadliest suicide bombing in the run-up to election day, with 149 people, including a provincial assembly candidate, killed at a campaign this month. (Photo: File/AP)

Islamabad: A Pakistan hospital official says an explosion outside a crowded polling station in the southwestern city of Quetta has killed 25 people and wounded 40.

Jaffer Kakar, a doctor, says five policemen and two children are among the dead. He fears the death toll could rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition.

Wednesday’s attack comes as Pakistanis vote in general elections for 270 members of the law-making National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, and 577 seats in four provincial assemblies.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the police chief in Quetta, Baluchistan’s provincial capital, says the explosion took place when near the city’s eastern bypass.

Baluchistan also saw the deadliest suicide bombing in the run-up to election day, with 149 people, including a provincial assembly candidate, killed at a campaign this month.

Tags: pakistan general elections, suicide attack, blast in baluchistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

2

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

3

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

4

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

5

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham