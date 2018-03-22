The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

World, Asia

Syrian rebels 'forced' to leave besieged town in eastern Ghouta enclave

AP
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 2:48 pm IST

The government-controlled Military Media Centre says 1,500 rebels and 6,000 civilians will leave Harasta on Thursday.

Monther Fares, a spokesman for the rebel faction Ahrar al-Sham, says his group’s fighters are preparing to leave. He says fighters are waiting for buses to arrive to take them and their families to other rebel-held areas in north Syria. (Photo: AFP)
 Monther Fares, a spokesman for the rebel faction Ahrar al-Sham, says his group’s fighters are preparing to leave. He says fighters are waiting for buses to arrive to take them and their families to other rebel-held areas in north Syria. (Photo: AFP)

Beirut: Syrian rebels and their families are expected to leave a besieged town in the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, in an evacuation deal that will see the town handed over to the government following years of bombardment.

Monther Fares, a spokesman for the rebel faction Ahrar al-Sham, says his group’s fighters are preparing to leave. He says fighters are waiting for buses to arrive to take them and their families to other rebel-held areas in north Syria.

The government-controlled Military Media Centre says 1,500 rebels and 6,000 civilians will leave Harasta on Thursday.

Also Read: Ghouta sirens distress call as death toll rises to 1000

The deal is modelled after others that have had rebels surrender swaths of territory around the capital and other major cities to the government. The UN and human rights groups have condemned such arrangements as “forced displacement.”

Tags: ghouta enclave, syrian rebels, united nations, ahrar al-sham, harasta rebels
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut

MOST POPULAR

1

Chicken lover has been dining on McDonald's meal everyday for 25 years

2

Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Team shoots at breakneck speed, 2nd schedule wrapped

3

Meghan, Kate emojis to be released before royal wedding

4

New Hololens app to make 3D AR girlfriends

5

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

more

Editors' Picks

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

more

ALSO FROMLife

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham