The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:33 AM IST

World, Asia

Pak finally issues visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Dec 21, 2017, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2017, 5:56 am IST

Pakistan has appointed Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, a former chief justice of Pakistan, to be its judge ad-hoc in the Jadhav case in the ICJ.

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI)
 File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday granted visas to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife to visit the death-row inmate on December 25. Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal tweeted: “Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas to the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav to visit Islamabad to meet him, today,” he said.

Last week, Pakistan had rejected India’s plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ saying the facility could not be granted to a spy who had been convicted of terrorism. In its counter-memorial submitted to the ICJ, Pakistan said the consular access under the Vienna Convention was not for terrorists but legal visitors. Pakistan contended that Jadhav should not be considered an ordinary prisoner as he had confessed to his role in terrorism.

India challenged Jadhav’s conviction in the ICJ but Pakistan disputed the jurisdiction after the court observed that turning down the request for consular access was a denial of right. In May, the UN’s top court ordered Pakistan to stay the Jadhav’s execution.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh contended that if Pakistan went ahead with the execution, it will amount to a “premeditated murder.”

Pakistan has appointed Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, a former chief justice of Pakistan, to be its judge ad-hoc in the Jadhav case in the ICJ. The procedures of the ICJ allow a party to nominate a judge ad-hoc in circumstances where there is no judge of the court with that party’s nationality.

After the Indian request was considered for a few weeks, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal had announced this month that Pakistan would allow the mother and wife of Kulbushan Jadhav to meet him. He said Pakistan had informed India it was ready to allow the visit of the mother of Jadhav, along with his wife on December 25.

“A diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be allowed to accompany the visitors. Requisite security would be provided to the visitors,” he said. Pakistan had earlier only allowed Jadhav’s wife to meet him but India sought permission for his mother too.

Jadhav was arrested last year in the Balochistan province for spying and stoking terrorism and sectarianism in the country. Islamabad also handed over dossiers to the UN regarding Jadhav’s confessional statement.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, pakistan high commission, icj
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham