Building infra in Doklam for our troops, people, it's 'legitimate': China

Published : Jan 19, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
China's reaction came amid reports that it was building a huge military complex close to the site of the Doklam standoff with India.

 The reports raised concerns that the China may be preparing for another standoff with India. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Beijing: China on Friday justified its massive construction activities in the Doklam area, describing it as "legitimate" and aimed at improving the lives of its troops and the people living on its own territory.

Asked about reports citing satellite imagery of a Chinese military complex in the area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: "I have also noted the relevant report. I don't know who offered such kind of photos."

But at same time he said he did not have detailed information on it.

The reports raised concerns that the China may be preparing for another standoff with India.

Doklam status quo not altered, any contrary info 'inaccurate': MEA

Lu, however, said: "China's position on the Donglong (Doklam) area is quite clear. Donglong always belonged to China and always under China's effective jurisdiction. There is no dispute in this regard," he said asserting Chinese sovereignty over the area which is also claimed by Bhutan.

He said China is building infrastructure for its troops and the people living in the area.

India earlier on Thursday had said that the status quo has not been altered at Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a stand-off for over two months last year, and rejected any suggestion to the contrary as "inaccurate and mischievous".

"Our attention has been drawn to some reports that question the accuracy of the position stated by the government in respect to the situation in Doklam," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar said that in response to repeated questions about any change in the status quo at the face-off site, the government has stated that there was no basis for such imputations.

