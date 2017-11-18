Strong 6.9 magnitude quake jolts Tibet border near Arunachal Pradesh

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST
First earthquake was followed by another 5-magnitude quake at 8:31 am (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
Beijing: A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border, in the early hours of Saturday.
The quake struck at 6:34 am (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
It was followed by a 5-magnitude earthquake at 8:31 am (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.
Reports of any casualties and damage are awaited.