Imran Khan is Pakistan's new PM, will take oath tomorrow

Khan, 65, the chairman of PTI, secured 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Imran Khan will take oath as prime minister on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Friday defeated Shahbaz Sharif in a one-sided contest to become Pakistan's next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief's nomination for the top post.

The election in the 15th National Assembly became just a formality after the Pakistan Peoples Party-led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats abstained from voting.

Khan, 65, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Khan will take the oath on Saturday. A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.