The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

World, Asia

In signal to China, PM Modi calls for rule-based Asian order

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANASH PRATIM BHUYAN
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 1:28 am IST

Ms Saran said Mr Modi also mentioned India’s position on Rohingya issue at the EAS.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi walks past Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte after a group photo session at the 31st Asean summit in Manila. (Photo: AP)
 Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi walks past Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte after a group photo session at the 31st Asean summit in Manila. (Photo: AP)

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly pitched for setting up of a rules-based regional security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region, in a clear display of convergence of strategic interests among major powers and India, and sending a subtle message to China against its military assertiveness in the area.

In his address at the Asean-India and East Asia summits, Prime Minister Modi also identified terrorism and extremism, including cross-border terrorism, as the major challenge facing the region and said time has come for all the countries to join hands to collectively deal with it.

Mr Modi talked about the need for a united approach to contain terrorism and radicalisation in the region, asserted India’s long-held position on freedom of navigation and over flight in the Indo-Pacific, called for an irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and sought a detailed probe into North Korea’s nuclear proliferation linkages.

“India assures the Asean of its steady support towards achieving a rules-based regional security architecture that best attests to the region’s interests and its peaceful development,” Mr Modi told leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries.

His comment is seen as India’s readiness in playing a major role in the broader regional security framework along with the US, Japan, Australia, which are giving shape to a quadrilateral security coalition, amid growing concerns among the Asean and other players over China’s military manoeuvring in the Indo-Pacific.

On the terrorism threats the region faces, including cross-border terrorism, Mr Modi said time has come for all the countries to join hands to collectively deal with it.

“We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism. It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area,” he said.

Reflecting its seriousness on terror, the East Asia Summit, a grouping of 10 Asean nations and nine other major countries including the US, India, Russia, China and Japan, issued separate declarations on anti-money laundering and countering terror financing as well as on combating ideological challenges of terrorist narratives.

The countries of grouping, in the declarations, expressed strong resolve to work unitedly to deal with the challenge of terror networks.

Secretary east in the external affairs ministry, Preeti Saran, said at the EAS, Mr Modi stressed on safe and secure navigation in the Indo-Pacific region and called for adherence to rule of law and international obligation, including respect for UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), in clear reference to China’s aggression in South China Sea.

The issue relating to security in Indo-Pacific was discussed during the meeting between Mr Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday. It was learnt that the issue also figured in bilateral meetings Mr Modi had with his Australian and Japanese counterpart on Tuesday.

“He (the PM) also called for the complete verification and irreversible enuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. He also pointed out that North Korea’s proliferation links must be investigated and to hold into account the parties who have supported these unlawful programmes,” said Ms Saran.

There have been reports that Pakistan had supported North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Ms Saran said Mr Modi also mentioned India’s position on Rohingya issue at the EAS. The violence against the Rohingyas in Myanmar’s Rakhine state have forced more than 600,000 people to flee the country to Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also participated in a meeting of leaders of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and expressed India’s commitment to its trade negotiations. The RCEP, comprising 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries — India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

In his address at the Asean, Prime Minister Modi talked about shared values and common destiny between India and the grouping and invited the leaders of the 10 countries to India’s Republic Day celebration as well as to an India-Asean Commemorative Summit in New Delhi on January 25 next year.

Mr Modi said 1.25 billion people of India are keen to welcome the Asean leaders as “our Chief Guests at India’s 69th Republic Day Celebrations.” The ties between India and Asean have been on an upswing.

The Asean region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over $3.8 trillion. Investment from Asean to India has been over $70 billion in the last 17 years accounting for more than 17 per cent of India’s total FDI.

Tags: narendra modi, east asia summit, indo-pacific region, terrorism

MOST POPULAR

1

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

2

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

3

Couldn’t risk going wrong since Bose was a national hero: Rajkummar

4

Kenneth Juster, top economic expert, sworn in as US Ambassador to India

5

'You know you're an adult' jokes big hit on Twitter this Children's Day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham