The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

World, Asia

Pak withdraws request for extending detention of Hafiz Saeed under anti-terror law

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 10:19 am IST

On Jan 31, Saeed and his 4 aides were detained by Punjab govt for 90 days under preventative detention under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

An official of the Home Department of Punjab government told a three-member federal judicial review board headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan of the Supreme Court that the government did not require the extension of Saeed and his four accomplices' detention any more. (Photo: File)
 An official of the Home Department of Punjab government told a three-member federal judicial review board headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan of the Supreme Court that the government did not require the extension of Saeed and his four accomplices' detention any more. (Photo: File)

Lahore: The Pakistan government on Saturday withdrew its request for extending the detention of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under the anti-
terrorism law.

On January 31, Saeed and his four aides were detained by the Punjab government for 90 days under preventative detention under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. They have been under house arrest since then.

Read: Pakistan extends Hafiz Saeed's house arrest by 2 more months

An official of the Home Department of Punjab government told a three-member federal judicial review board headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan of the Supreme Court that the
government did not require the extension of Saeed and his four accomplices' detention any more.

"The provincial government does not require extension to the detention of Saeed, his aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - under the anti-terrorism law. Therefore it requests the board to accept withdrawal of extension to detention of Jamaat-u-Dawah leaders," he said.

The board accepted the government's plea and disposed of the matter.

Explaining as to why the government withdrew its application, a senior official of the Punjab government told PTI that since the government has extended the detention of
Saeed and four others till October 24 under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 it does not require to have them house arrested under the anti-terrorism law.

He said the government was to produce Saeed and others before the review board for their detention under 11 EEE (I) and 11D of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

"But since since all five of them are detained under the public order there was no binding on the government to produce them before the review board today to seek extension to their detention," the official said.

The Punjab Home Department issued an order extending the house arrest of Jamat-d-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and four other JuD men for another 30 days with effect from September 25 under the public order. The previous detention order issued on July 28 was expired on September 25.

The last two extensions were made on the 'public order'. The JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014. The JuD chief carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

Tags: hafiz saeed, anti-terrorism law, detention, pakistan government
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn publisher offers up to $10 million for dirt on Trump

2

Save, educate girl child: Text on greeting cards for Raigarh women with newborn daughters

3

Samsung develops X-Ray detector material with low radiation exposure

4

Threw out Buddha busts, then embraced him, says author Geetanjali Pandit

5

Vaginal facial could leave you with gonorrhea, HIV

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham