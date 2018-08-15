The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:06 PM IST

World, Asia

At least 9 dead, 11 injured in Kabul suicide bomb blast

REUTERS
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 6:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 6:32 pm IST

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul.

The public health ministry said 11 wounded had been brought to city hospitals, in addition to the nine killed. (Representational Image)
 The public health ministry said 11 wounded had been brought to city hospitals, in addition to the nine killed. (Representational Image)

Kabul: A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up in front of an educational centre in a mainly Shi’ite area in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul but previous attacks on Shi’ite targets in the area have been claimed by Islamic State.

The public health ministry said 11 wounded had been brought to city hospitals, in addition to the nine killed.

The attack occurred as the government was facing heavy pressure over a Taliban attack on the central city of Ghazni which led to five days of intense fighting during which hundreds of civilians and members of the security forces were killed.

Tags: suicide bomber, bomb blast in kabul, taliban attack, blast in educational centre
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

2

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

3

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

4

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

5

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham