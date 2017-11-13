The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 02:30 AM IST

World, Asia

India, US, Japan, Australia hold first Quad meet

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 1:00 am IST

Mr Modi is scheduled to have a bilateral one-on-one hour-long meeting with the US President on the sidelines of the Asean summit on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before the pre-Asean summit gala dinner in Manila. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before the pre-Asean summit gala dinner in Manila. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Manila: In a significant move indicating the first steps towards the formation of a “quadrilateral” comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan, senior officials of the four nations met on Sunday in Manila ahead of the East Asia Summit there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Manila on Sunday, held separate “pull-aside” meetings with US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the gala dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of Asean in the evening hosted by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Mr Modi was also seen conversing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev and Malaysian PM Najib Razak at a reception for the leaders who have arrived here for the 31st Asean summit and its related meetings. Mr Modi later tweeted pictures of his interaction with several other world leaders.

Mr Modi is scheduled to have a bilateral one-on-one hour-long meeting with the US President on the sidelines of the Asean summit on Monday afternoon. The two leaders are expected to deliberate on a number of key issues of mutual interest, including the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific region where Washington favours a greater role by India.

At Sunday evening’s dinner, Mr Modi and the other leaders wore Barong Tagalong, an embroidered shirt which is the national dress of the Philippines, designed by renowned Filipino designer Albert Andrada.

At the Quadrilateral session, officials of the four nations met “for consultations on issues of common interest in the Indo-Pacific region”, with “the discussions focused on cooperation based on their converging vision and values for promotion of peace, stability and prosperity”. The four countries “agreed that a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region serves the long-term interests of all countries in the region and of the world at large”. The formation of a Quadrilateral was a recent Japanese proposal and is being viewed by foreign policy experts as an attempt to rein in China, which has been asserting its might militarily and economically in its neighbourhood.

The reference to the importance of peace and stability as also inclusiveness in the “Indo-Pacific” region is being seen as a reaction and veiled reference to the assertive Chinese military posture in the area. China has maritime disputes with several Southeast Asian nations as well as with Japan. Following the Japanese proposal, New Delhi indicated it was open to such an idea, pointing out that it was already part of several trilateral consultation processes. The term “Indo-Pacific” also seems to have replaced the term “Asia-Pacific”, highlighting the rising importance of India in US strategy in the region.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said: “Officials from India’s ministry of external affairs, Australia’s department of foreign affairs, Japan’s ministry of foreign affairs and the US department of state met in Manila on November 12, 2017 for consultations on issues of common interest in the Indo-Pacific region. The discussions focused on cooperation based on their converging vision and values for promotion of peace, stability and prosperity in an increasingly inter-connected region that they share with each other and with other partners.”

The MEA added: “They agreed that a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region serves the long-term interests of all countries in the region and of the world at large. The officials also exchanged views on addressing common challenges of terrorism and proliferation linkages impacting the region as well as on enhancing connectivity. The Indian side highlighted India’s Act East policy as the cornerstone of its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Tags: narendra modi, modi-trump meet, asean, east asia summit

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

2

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

3

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

4

Turns out, booze puts teens at insomnia risk

5

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham