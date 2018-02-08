The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

World, Asia

Maldives sends envoys to ‘friendly nations’ amid political turmoil, India not on list

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 8:54 am IST

The envoys will visit China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and provide updates on the current political situation of Maldives.

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has grown close to China and Saudi Arabia during his tenure, with both countries investing heavily in the tiny island nation. (Photo: AP)
 Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has grown close to China and Saudi Arabia during his tenure, with both countries investing heavily in the tiny island nation. (Photo: AP)

Male: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Wednesday decided to reach out to friendly nations amid power struggle at home and announced envoys’ visit to three countries – China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

An announcement by Yameen’s office said that Members of the Administration’s Cabinet will visit “friendly nations of the Maldives” and “provide updates on the current situation”.

The announcement came hours after China warned against any external intervention in the island nation. The statement was apparently aimed at New Delhi that had received multiple appeals from Maldives’ Opposition leaders seeking Indian military intervention to release judges and political detainees.

Also read: China opposed to India’s military intervention in embattled Maldives

"The international community should play a constructive role on the basis of respecting the sovereignty of the Maldives rather than take actions that may further complicate the situation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said without mentioning India.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed had on Tuesday asked India on to send an “envoy, backed by its military” to free two Supreme Court judges and former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who were detained on the orders of Yameen. “We request a physical presence,” he had said.

India's only statement issued on Tuesday called the government's refusal to abide by the Supreme Court and the imposition of emergency "disturbing". New Delhi did not refer to former President Nasheed's appeals.

Also read: Maldives: Political crisis deepens as govt warns SC against impeachment

Having historically held more clout in the islands, India has sought to push back against China's growing influence in Maldives.

However, Yameen has drawn close to China and Saudi Arabia during his time in office, with both countries investing heavily in the tiny nation.

Located near important shipping lanes, the Maldives have assumed greater importance to China after it began building political and economic ties as part of its so-called "String Of Pearls" strategy to build a network of ports in the Indian Ocean region.

Maldives, which has seen a number of political crisis since the ouster of its first democratically-elected president Nasheed in 2012, plunged into a political chaos on Thursday when the Supreme Court ordered the release of nine imprisoned opposition politicians, maintaining that their trials were "politically motivated and flawed".

The nine political leaders included Nasheed.

The Yameen government refused to comply with the ruling, which prompted a wave of protests in Maldivian capital, Male.

Following clashes and protests, the Yameen government imposed the emergency However, on Tuesday night the apex court revoked the order to release nine high-profile political prisoners.

Tags: maldives crisis, abdulla yameen, maldives' envoys
Location: Maldives, Maale, Male

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham