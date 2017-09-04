The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 04, 2017 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

World, Asia

Women empowerment schemes are productivity multipliers: Modi at BRICS

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2017, 10:57 am IST

PM said affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of BRICS nations.

Addressing the Plenary Session at the 9th annual BRICS summit at Xiamen in China, Modi said India is all geared to eradicate poverty and implement sanitation, better health facilities, education and food security. (Photo: AP)
 Addressing the Plenary Session at the 9th annual BRICS summit at Xiamen in China, Modi said India is all geared to eradicate poverty and implement sanitation, better health facilities, education and food security. (Photo: AP)

Xiamen: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, lauded trust in people-to-people exchanges saying that such intermingling builds stronger ties, deepens understanding.

Addressing the Plenary Session at the 9th annual BRICS summit at Xiamen in China, Modi said India is all geared to eradicate poverty and implement sanitation, better health facilities, education and food security.

“We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education,” PM said.

Read: Chinese Prez Xi welcomes Modi at Xiamen for 9th annual BRICS summit

Referring to women empowerment programmes, the Prime Minister said the schemes are productivity multipliers to mainstream women in nation building.

Narendra Modi touched on the areas of interest India overlooks at the summit citing culture, environment, agriculture, Information and Communication Technology as its areas of concern.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance of cooperation to garner peace and development. Hailing the BRICS initiative, Modi said, the summit offers a robust framework to provide stability and development in a world heading towards uncertainty. 

Underlining the importance of renewable energy, Modi added that easy access to sustainable energy should be realised in the coming years.

“Affordable, reliable & sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations,” the PM said.

While upholding Indian democratic values at the BRICS Plenary Session, he also said that trade and economy provides the foundation to worldwide cooperation. Modi further added that Central Banks must strengthen their capabilities and promote co-operation between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement to help nations come closer.

Tags: narendra modi, brics summit, xiamen event, xi jinping, women empowerment
Location: China, Fujian, Amoy [Xiamen]

