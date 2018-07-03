The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

World, Asia

Thai boys trapped in cave found safe after 9 days, rescue operations underway

AFP
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 8:58 am IST

The military has said that the boys trapped in the cave would get four months' food and learn to dive, as they wait for rescue.

They appeared exhausted, rake thin, sensitive to the light but lucid, with some speaking faltering English to try to communicate with the unidentified diver. (Photo: Screengrab/AFP)
 They appeared exhausted, rake thin, sensitive to the light but lucid, with some speaking faltering English to try to communicate with the unidentified diver. (Photo: Screengrab/AFP)

Mae Sai: Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were "found safe" late on Monday, in a miracle rescue after days of painstaking searching by divers.

There had been no contact with the boys, aged between 11 and 16, since they went missing with their coach, aged 25, last Saturday.

The massive rescue effort had been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, blocking access to chambers where it was hoped the group would be found alive.

Late on Monday, Chiang Rai provincial governor broke the news of their rescue, delighting a nation which has anxiously followed every twist and turn of the effort to save them.

"We found all 13 safe... we will take care of them until they can move," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, who broke into spontaneous applause and cheering.

"We will bring food to them and a doctor who can dive. I am not sure they can eat as they have not eaten for a while."

They had hoped to find the "Wild Boar" team on an elevated ledge dubbed "Pattaya beach". But the boys had retreated 300-400 metres further as the ledge was submerged, governor Narongsak said.

Early on Tuesday morning, footage of their discovery was released on the official Facebook page of the Thai Navy SEALS.

In the video, the emaciated and bedraggled Thai youth football team can be seen crammed onto a wedge of dry ground surrounded by water deep inside a cave.

The group, mostly seated and with baggy football shirts pulled over their knees and illuminated by torchlight, asked for food and to leave the cave immediately.

They appeared exhausted, rake thin, sensitive to the light but lucid, with some speaking faltering English to try to communicate with the unidentified diver.

In the video an unidentified diver, speaking with a British accent, urges the group to stay calm and says "many, many people are coming... we are the first".

A voice confirms there all 13 people who went missing last Saturday are on the slope of land.

One child asks "what day?" and another says "we are hungry.. shall we go outside?"

The diver replies "I know, I understand... no, not today.

"You have been here for 10 days, you are very strong."

A rake thin child in the foreground appears to bow in gratitude and says "thank you" as his voice falters.

Divers had taken advantage of a brief window of good weather on Monday to edge further into the cave, with the water levels dropping slowly but steadily every hour thanks to round-the-clock pumping.

The team's travails however, are not over with a complex operation predicted to try to free the ailing group from the cave -- which is still partially submerged.

Friends and teachers of the "Wild Boar" football team refused to give up hope of seeing the young players again. Tilek Jana said he was eagerly awaiting his friend Prajak's return.

"Let him come and let's play (football) together, I miss him," he told AFP.

Scores of divers -- including foreign experts -- have been sent into the cave with hundreds of oxygen tanks, establishing a base camp inside the chambers over the weekend. Weary relatives have camped out at the cave's entrance for more than a week, desperately waiting for news of the boys, while the head of the Buddhist clergy has urged prayers from a nation fixated on the fate of the group.

The football team went into the cave on June 23 after a training session and became stranded when heavy rains cut them off from the entrance. Rescuers found their bicycles, football boots and backpacks near the cave's entrance and discovered handprints and footprints further in.

At 10 kilometres long, Tham Luang cave is one of Thailand's longest and one of the toughest to navigate, with its snaking chambers and narrow passageways. A sign outside the site warns visitors not to enter the cave during the rainy season between July and November.

Watch the video released by the Royal Thai Navy of the moments following their discovery:

Tags: thailand, tham luang caves

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

2

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

3

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

4

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

5

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham