The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

World, Asia

Unsuspecting Japanese man kills 9, hacks bodies, hides parts in fridge

AFP
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 4:35 pm IST

Takahiro Shiraishi confessed to murdering and hacking up nine young people in his Tokyo bathroom.

Pictures of the 27-year-old show an ordinary-looking man with neat, dark hair and glasses, who lived in a nondescript flat on a quiet residential street in one of Tokyo's endless sprawling suburbs. (Photo: AFP)
 Pictures of the 27-year-old show an ordinary-looking man with neat, dark hair and glasses, who lived in a nondescript flat on a quiet residential street in one of Tokyo's endless sprawling suburbs. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: Takahiro Shiraishi, the Japanese man who has reportedly confessed to murdering and hacking up nine young people in his Tokyo bathroom, was said to be a quiet schoolboy who would grow up to work on the fringes of the sex industry and become a suspected serial killer.

Pictures of the 27-year-old show an ordinary-looking man with neat, dark hair and glasses, who lived in a nondescript flat on a quiet residential street in one of Tokyo's endless sprawling suburbs.

But on the morning of Halloween, police uncovered a grisly house of horrors behind Shiraishi's front door: nine dismembered bodies with as many as 240 bone parts stashed in coolers and tool boxes, sprinkled with cat litter in a bid to hide the evidence.

People who lived in the neighborhood remembered the young Shiraishi as a "quiet child who was able to socialise with neighbours".

At school, his grades were far from stellar but he was an attentive pupil, who "didn't especially stand out but was not a gloomy character either", according to a former classmate cited in the Asahi Shimbun.

He enjoyed athletics and baseball and was "a good listener rather than someone who would speak about himself", another school contemporary told a local Tokyo paper.

One person claiming to be a former schoolmate took to Twitter saying he was so "normal, inconspicuous and low-profile" that most classmates would not even recognise him when news of his alleged crimes broke.

But the warning signs were perhaps there as one elementary-school contemporary told the private Fuji TV network that Shiraishi and his friends enjoyed choking each other for "fun".

"He once passed out while playing the choking game," the man, who did not wish to be identified, told the show.

The Mainichi Shimbun has reported that two of the bodies showed signs of strangulation, one had broken neck bones and another had bleeding patterns typically associated with choking.

'Watch out!'

After graduating from high school in 2009, Shiraishi got a full-time job at a supermarket but quit just over two years later.

At that point, he began to work as a scout for sex parlours in Kabukicho, Tokyo's biggest red-light district, seeking to lure young women into working in the clubs there.

In February, he was arrested and eventually handed a suspended jail sentence for recruiting a young woman for a sex shop in the full knowledge that she would be pressed into prostitution.

Several people tweeted about a "creepy scout", with one person apparently employed in the same business as the suspect posting a photo of him with the caption: "Watch out for this scout."

Shiraishi appeared to have a close relationship with his father, a designer of automobile parts, after his mother and younger sister left to live closer to the girl's school in central Tokyo.

And a woman who said she was in a relationship with him until summer 2016 described him as a "gentle character" who was "never angry with women."

"When I told him that I wanted to break up, he hugged me and said something like 'Don't go'," the women told Fuji TV.

'Professional hangman'

Things started going downhill for Shiraishi around June this year when he is reported to have told his father: "I don't know why I'm alive."

On August 22, he moved into the one-room apartment in Zama, a southwestern suburb of Tokyo, that would become the apparent scene of multiple murders.

He set up several Twitter accounts, advertising himself as a "professional hangman" and contacting young women who said they had suicidal tendencies.

He is reported to have told investigators that he killed his victims "as soon as he met them" and then "did some work on the bodies" to cover up his alleged crimes.

According to the Japan Times, he told police that the first time he dismembered a body, it took him three days but that "from the second person, I was able to do it within a day."

Several media report the police found scissors, knives, a saw and woodwork tools in his flat.

One former hostess said on Twitter she had a lucky escape after her parlour turned down Shiraishi, who wanted to take her on a "date".

"The parlour politely declined it but if it hadn't, I would have been dead, wouldn't I? I get chills," tweeted the woman.

Tags: takahiro shiraishi, murder, japanese sex industry, professional hangman
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

MOST POPULAR

1

Hackers hitlist unfolded: Russia sought many targets, Hillary Clinton was one

2

Hawaii man ordered to write 144 compliments for ex-girlfriend

3

Water off a duck's back: Aishwarya to Abhishek after hullabaloo over her weight gain

4

Cigarette lighter removed from man's stomach

5

India vs New Zealand T20: Ashish Nehra says he has no regrets in his 18-year-long cricket journey

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham