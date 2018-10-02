The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

World, Asia

Chinese warship in ‘unsafe’ encounter with US destroyer in South China Sea

PTI
Published : Oct 2, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2018, 4:53 pm IST

China expressed firm opposition to US warship sailing near islands and reefs claimed by it in South China Sea.

An official US statement described the move by the Chinese destroyer as 'unsafe' because it moved within 41 metres of the US warship. (Representational Image)
 An official US statement described the move by the Chinese destroyer as 'unsafe' because it moved within 41 metres of the US warship. (Representational Image)

Beijing: The US has accused a Chinese naval ship of conducting "unsafe and unprofessional" manoeuvres when one of its warships entered the waters of the disputed South China Sea. China on Tuesday expressed its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US warship sailing near the islands and reefs claimed by it in the South China Sea (SCS).

"On September 30, without permission of the Chinese government, the US destroyer Decatur entered neighbouring waters of islands and reefs of China's Nansha Islands," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Chinese naval ship identified the US vessel, warned and expelled it, Hua said, stressing that China has indisputable sovereignty of the Nansha islands (Spratly Islands) and its adjacent waters.

An official US statement described the move by the Chinese destroyer as "unsafe" because it moved within 41 metres of the US warship.

US Pacific Fleet deputy spokesman Nate Christensen said the Chinese destroyer had "approached USS Decatur in an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre in the vicinity of Gaven Reef in the South China Sea".

"The PRC destroyer conducted a series of increasingly aggressive manoeuvres accompanied by warnings for Decatur to depart the area," the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Christensen as saying.

After the Chinese ship came within 45 yards (41 metres) of Decatur's bow it moved to prevent a collision, the report said.

Apart from China, Vietnam also lay claim on the Spratly Islands. China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the vital transit route for world trade.

The US has been sending periodic air and naval expeditions to assert its right of the freedom of the navigation in the SCS. The movement of the US naval ships and aircraft through the area has increased since President Donald Trump took the office. China routinely objects the US presence to register its claims.

Hua said that with joint efforts of China and the members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the current situation in the SCS has continued to stabilise and get better, while repeated provocative US moves under the pretext of the so-called "freedom of navigation operation" have threatened the peace and stability in the region.

She said that such US moves are against the common will of countries in the region and the basic international norms, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The Chinese side strongly urges the US side to immediately correct its mistakes and stop such provocative operations," Hua said, adding that China would take all necessary measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and security.

The unsafe and aggressive manoeuvres by the US and Chinese ships took place amid the trade war between the world's two largest economies. Both the countries have been slapping tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of their exports.

The US also imposed sanctions on a Chinese military unit importing Russian weapon systems.

The Chinese military too voiced its opposition to the US ship sailing through the area. A Chinese navy vessel carried out identification and verification procedures of the USS Decatur in accordance with law and warned it, Wu Qian, spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

"The Chinese military resolutely opposes such actions", he said, adding that China respects and safeguards the freedom of navigation and overflight in the SCS in accordance with international law, but resolutely opposes any illegal provocation in the name of 'freedom of navigation.'

"The Chinese military will fulfil its defence duty and continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the sovereignty and security of the country, as well as the regional peace and stability," he said.

Tags: us-china ties, south china sea
Location: China, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

2

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

3

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

4

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

5

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham