The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

World, Asia

Launch of RuPay, BHIM in Singapore, represents our renewed partnership: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said the defence ties between India and Singapore have strengthened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see CEO's of many important companies are looking at India with confidence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see CEO's of many important companies are looking at India with confidence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his gratitude to his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong for his "untiring" efforts towards strengthening relations with India.

Issuing the press statement at the Istana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I express my gratitude to PM Lee, he has always made untiring efforts towards strengthening relations with India."

"The international launch of RuPay, BHIM and UPI based remittance app in Singapore, represents Digital India initiative and our renewed partnership," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "We have been able to conclude successfully the second review of comprehensive economic cooperation agreement but we agreed this is not just our target and goal but this is only the means to an end and officials will soon start discussing how to reform and upgrade this further."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see CEO's of many important companies are looking at India with confidence. "Both the countries are going to enter into a new 'Air Service Agreement' really soon and we are soon going to preview it," he said.

"I am happy to note that Indian companies use Singapore as a spring board for not only this country but for the entire ASEAN region. For Singaporean companies, as India progress and develops, opportunities are coming up," PM Modi said.

Singapore Prime Minister said, "Our defence ties have strengthened, our navies have signed an agreement today on logistics cooperation and will also celebrate 25th anniversary of annual Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise this year."

PM Lee Hsien Loong said, "We have launched initial link for our payment systems NETS and RuPay. Indian tourists will be able to use their RuPay cards for electronic payments at Changi airport and selected operators across Singapore."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Andhra Pradesh Amaravati city project is progressing well with Singapore Consortium. "We also recently launched Maharashtra-Singapore joint committee, to explore economic cooperation including planning and development of airport in Pune," he added.

Tags: narendra modi, rupay, bhim, digital india, lee hsien loong
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

MOST POPULAR

1

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

2

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

3

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

4

Mass Fidelity Core: Puts a shame to speakers twice its size

5

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMLife

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham