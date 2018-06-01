Launch of RuPay, BHIM in Singapore, represents our renewed partnership: Modi

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said the defence ties between India and Singapore have strengthened.

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his gratitude to his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong for his "untiring" efforts towards strengthening relations with India.

Issuing the press statement at the Istana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I express my gratitude to PM Lee, he has always made untiring efforts towards strengthening relations with India."

"The international launch of RuPay, BHIM and UPI based remittance app in Singapore, represents Digital India initiative and our renewed partnership," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "We have been able to conclude successfully the second review of comprehensive economic cooperation agreement but we agreed this is not just our target and goal but this is only the means to an end and officials will soon start discussing how to reform and upgrade this further."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see CEO's of many important companies are looking at India with confidence. "Both the countries are going to enter into a new 'Air Service Agreement' really soon and we are soon going to preview it," he said.

"I am happy to note that Indian companies use Singapore as a spring board for not only this country but for the entire ASEAN region. For Singaporean companies, as India progress and develops, opportunities are coming up," PM Modi said.

Singapore Prime Minister said, "Our defence ties have strengthened, our navies have signed an agreement today on logistics cooperation and will also celebrate 25th anniversary of annual Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise this year."

PM Lee Hsien Loong said, "We have launched initial link for our payment systems NETS and RuPay. Indian tourists will be able to use their RuPay cards for electronic payments at Changi airport and selected operators across Singapore."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Andhra Pradesh Amaravati city project is progressing well with Singapore Consortium. "We also recently launched Maharashtra-Singapore joint committee, to explore economic cooperation including planning and development of airport in Pune," he added.