The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:35 AM IST

World, Americas

Facebook faces US Federal Trade Commission privacy probe

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 8:44 am IST

The Federal Trade Commission, in a statement, confirmed that it has an "open non-public investigation" into Facebook's privacy practices.

'Facebook has made promises about users privacy in the past, and we need to know that users can trust Facebook. With the information we have now, our trust has been broken,' the letter said. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
 'Facebook has made promises about users privacy in the past, and we need to know that users can trust Facebook. With the information we have now, our trust has been broken,' the letter said. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Washington: The US Federal Trade Commission has confirmed that Facebook is under investigation into its privacy practices, amidst allegations that its connection with British company Cambridge Analytica resulted in misuse of personal data of some 50 million users. The FTC, in a statement on Monday, confirmed that it has an "open non-public investigation" into Facebook's privacy practices.

"FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook, said Tom Pahl," FTC's Acting Director in the Bureau of Consumer Protection said.

Pahl said the FTC is firmly and fully committed to using all of its tools to protect the privacy of consumers.

"Foremost among these tools is enforcement action against companies that fail to honour their privacy promises, including to comply with Privacy Shield, or that engage in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act," the statement said.

"Companies who have settled previous FTC actions must also comply with FTC order provisions imposing privacy and data security requirements," it said.

In a related development, attorney generals of as many as 37 states on Monday sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling for answers to reports that millions of Facebook users personal data was provided to third parties without their knowledge or informed consent.

In the letter, the attorney generals demand to know about Facebook's role in the manipulation of users data by Cambridge Analytica —without those users' knowledge — as well as Facebook's policies and procedures for protecting users private data.

The letter requests that Facebook produce information regarding their business practices and safeguards to protect users' privacy.

Signatories to the letter, among others, includes New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S Grewal. Early reports indicate that user data of at least 50 million Facebook profiles may have been misused and misappropriated by third-party software developers, the letter said.

"According to these reports, Facebook's previous policies allowed developers to access the personal data of "friends" of people who used applications on the platform, without the knowledge or express consent of those "friends"," the attorney generals said. It has also been reported that while providing other developers access to personal Facebook user data, Facebook took as much as 30 per cent of payments made through the developers' applications by Facebook users, they said.

"Facebook apparently contends that this incident of harvesting tens of millions of profiles was not the result of a technical data breach; however, the reports allege that Facebook allowed third parties to obtain personal data of users who never authorised it, and relied on terms of service and settings that were confusing and perhaps misleading to its users," the letter said.

These revelations raise many serious questions concerning Facebook's policies and practices, and the processes in place to ensure they are followed, they said. According to the attorney general, even with the changes Facebook has made in recent years, many users still don't know that their profile — and personal data — is available to third-party vendors.

"Facebook has made promises about users privacy in the past, and we need to know that users can trust Facebook. With the information we have now, our trust has been broken," the letter said.

Tags: us federal trade commission, facebook, cambridge analytica, facebook's privacy practices, mark zuckerberg
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

2

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

3

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

4

Here are 5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

5

Revealed: Saif’s co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next production helmed by NH 10 director

more

Editors' Picks

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

more

ALSO FROMLife

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham