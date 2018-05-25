The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 25, 2018

World, Americas

Canada: Several injured in explosion at Indian restaurant in Ontario

REUTERS
Published : May 25, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 11:09 am IST

Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant.

Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a tweet. (Photo: @Peel_Paramedics/Twitter)
 Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a tweet. (Photo: @Peel_Paramedics/Twitter)

Mississauga: More than a dozen people were injured in an explosion on Thursday in a restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, media reported.

Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

The blast occurred just after 10:30 p.m., media reported. There was no word on the cause.

The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

