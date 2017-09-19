The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

World, Americas

India seeks probe into nuke links probe between Pak, N Korea

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 10:50 am IST

Swaraj met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Monday on the sidelines of ongoing UNGA session.

Ms Swaraj's assertion in this regard came during her trilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Monday. (Photo: MEA)
 Ms Swaraj's assertion in this regard came during her trilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Monday. (Photo: MEA)

New York: India on Tuesday sought investigations into North Koreas nuclear proliferation linkages and asked to hold accountable those responsible for it, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s remarks came days after North Korea fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday.

It follows North Koreas sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 which was in direct defiance of United Nations sanctions and other international pressure.

"External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj deplored North Koreas recent actions and stated that its proliferation linkages must be explored and those involved must be held accountable," the ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a news conference here.

Swaraj’s assertion in this regard came during her trilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Monday on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session here.

Responding to questions, Kumar did not specify the country, but said the hints were enough to determine that.

"I think I am giving you enough material to try to figure out what we are talking about," he said.

"We have very clearly mentioned that we not only deplore DPRK’s recent actions but also stated that its proliferation linkages must be explored and those involved be held accountable," Kumar said.

In addition to proliferation, the three leaders discussed the issue of maritime security and connectivity.

"Three broad issues were discussed -- maritime security connectivity and proliferation. We have spelled out what these heads mean on security the ministers emphasised the need to ensure freedom of navigation respect for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes," he said.

"On connectivity, there was discussion on how to base them on universally recognised international norms prudent financing and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kumar said.

The first trilateral ministerial meeting between the three countries was held in 2015. Senior official level meeting has been taking place since 2011.

Tags: sushma swaraj, raveesh kumar, rex tillerson, ballistic missile
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Study suggests feeling peers have better social life could affect real happiness

2

'Khoda pahad nikli chuhiya': Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana post-Simran release

3

Durga idol standing at 100 feet topples in Guwahati storm

4

Apple to launch iPhone 8, 8 Plus in India on Sept 29

5

Oldest person in the world dies at 117 in Jamaica

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham