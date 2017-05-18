The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

World, Americas

US: Charged with stalking student, Indian nuclear scientist to be deported

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 18, 2017, 11:14 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 11:31 am IST

Indian consular officials in Houston said that he would be deported to India after court proceedings.

Bhardwaj's family wrote to the PMO, the ministry of external affairs and other arms of the government, requesting them to bring him back home after clearing all the charges. (Photo: Representational)
 Bhardwaj's family wrote to the PMO, the ministry of external affairs and other arms of the government, requesting them to bring him back home after clearing all the charges. (Photo: Representational)

Meerut: An Indian nuclear scientist has been detained in Texas, United States, for repeatedly stalking and harassing a girl student. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer’s duty.

According to a report, the scientist, 38-year-old Tarun K Bhardwaj has been detained since December 29, 2016, but has claimed that he was not wrong in pursuing the girl from A&M University, Texas, as he liked her.

Indian consular officials in Houston said that Bhardwaj has been accused of similar charges previously and that he would be deported to India after court proceedings were complete.

Bhardwaj came to the US in 2007, after his PhD from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Bhardwaj was arrested several times between January and August 2015, while working as an assistant researcher at the university in College Station, Texas.

He even allegedly violated surety bonds signed by him, which were meant to deter him from harassing the girl. Moreover, he also illegally removed a GPS monitoring ankle band that he was directed to wear.

Bhardwaj’s family in Bulandshahr, UP, has alleged that he is a victim of ‘a racially-motivated conspiracy’. They also believe he has been framed by his peers who are jealous of his success and have written to the PMO, the ministry of external affairs and other arms of the government, requesting them to bring him back home after clearing all the charges.

His elder brother, Prasoon Bhardwaj said, “Tarun exposed corruption and racial discrimination there. He was then charged with sexual harassment and sacked in September 2015. He went to court and had been facing pressure to withdraw the case. When he didn't agree, he was arrested.”

However, government officials say this was the fifth time that he was detained “and every time he has been booked for harassing the same female student, which is a serious charge.” They also claimed that there are hundreds of Indian students and researchers at A&M University but there have been no reports of racial discrimination.

Tags: tarun k bhardwaj, harassment, scientist, a&m university
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

2

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

3

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

4

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

5

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham