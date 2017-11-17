The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 04:10 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
World, Americas

Sherin Mathews was left alone at home before she died; foster mother held

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 3:09 pm IST

The 35-year-old mother, an Indian-American registered nurse, was arrested after her attorney took her to the Richardson police station.

Sini Mathews and husband Wesley Mathews, who was arrested last month, went out for dinner with their biological daughter on October 6, leaving Sherin behind because she refused to drink her milk, police in the US state of Texas said. (Photo: Facebook)
 Sini Mathews and husband Wesley Mathews, who was arrested last month, went out for dinner with their biological daughter on October 6, leaving Sherin behind because she refused to drink her milk, police in the US state of Texas said. (Photo: Facebook)

Houston: The foster mother of Indian girl Sherin Mathews, found dead last month in a culvert in Dallas, was arrested on Thursday after police alleged that the Indian- American couple left the 3-year-old home alone the night before she was reported missing.

Sini Mathews and husband Wesley Mathews, who was arrested last month, went out for dinner with their biological daughter on October 6, leaving Sherin behind because she refused to drink her milk, police in the US state of Texas said.

Read: 3-yr-old missing Indian girl's father says she 'choked on milk'; police re-arrest him

The 35-year-old mother, an Indian-American registered nurse, was arrested after her attorney took her to the Richardson police station.

She is being held in the Richardson jail on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony. Bail has been set at USD 250,000, police said. A state jail felony in Texas is an offence that is punishable by confinement in a state jail facility from six months up to two years.

Police said they have not determined whether Sherin was alive when they returned home an hour and a half later, the Dallas Morning News reported.

An affidavit said the toddler was in the kitchen where they left her.

“The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing to work on determining the cause of death. Those results will be made available when complete,” Richardson Police said in a Facebook post.

Wesley, the 37-year-old foster father, who has since been charged in connection with Sherin’s death, remains in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of injury to a child. Bail has been set at USD1 million. The crime is punishable with up to 99 years in prison.

Wesley had initially said he sent Sherin outside to an alley near their house about 3 am because she refused to drink her milk. He later changed his story and to say he “physically assisted” Sherin with her milk, and admitted to removing her body from the home after she choked and stopped breathing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Sherin’s death prompted external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to be actively involved in the case and keep her informed. She also sought a probe into the adoption process of Sherin, who was adopted by the Indian-American couple last year from Bihar.

Following Sherin’s case, India decided that passports to adopted children will be issued only with clearance by the ministry of women and child development.

Tags: sherin mathews, sherin mathews found dead, foster mother, foster mother arrested, indian- american couple
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope gets a white-and-yellow Lamborghini to auction for charity

2

Jutice League Movie Review: Too much noise, very little substance

3

Man who mistreats women is not oversexed: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech at UN

4

Ashes series 2017: Australia recall Tim Paine to Test squad

5

OnePlus 5T is official, with taller screen and reworked camera

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham