US military carries out strike in Afghanistan, targets senior militant leader

AFP
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 11:35 am IST

A statement added that US forces were continuing to 'adhere to a ceasefire' which Kabul has entered into with the Afghan Taliban.

The strike was in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, where Pakistani Taliban chief Maulana Fazlullah is believed to be hiding. Representational Image (Photo: File/AP)
 The strike was in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, where Pakistani Taliban chief Maulana Fazlullah is believed to be hiding. Representational Image (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: The United States military said on Thursday that it carried out a strike targeting a senior militant leader in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, where Pakistani Taliban chief Maulana Fazlullah is believed to be hiding.

"US forces conducted a counter-terrorism strike, June 13, in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which targeted a senior leader of a designated terrorist organization," Lieutenant Colonel Martin O'Donnell said in a statement.

It added that US forces were continuing to "adhere to a ceasefire" which Kabul has entered into with the Afghan Taliban, the country's main insurgents, seemingly ruling out that group, amid US media reports the attack had targeted Fazlullah.

The US State Department in March announced a USD 5 million reward for help locating the militant leader, who has been linked to bloody attacks in Pakistan and the 2010 attempted Times Square car bombing in New York.

It said the group, also known by its Urdu name Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has "demonstrated a close alliance with Al-Qaeda" and said it had given explosives training to Faisal Shahzad, the would-be Times Square bomber.

The group was behind the massacre of more than 150 people at a Peshawar school in December 2014, and nine dead in another attack in December 2017 in the same city.

It was also responsible for the October 2012 shooting of Malala Yousafzai, who became a global symbol of the fight for girls' rights to schooling.

According to Pakistani officials, Fazlullah, who is believed to be in his forties, took refuge in Afghanistan after the TTP was pushed out of Pakistan following multiple offensives by the military on its safe havens.

