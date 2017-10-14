Positive mood about India in US, says Arun Jaitley

Jaitley held meetings with treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Washington: There is a “positive mood” about India in the US and the American investors have a clear understanding of the reforms that the government is undertaking for the expansion of the economy and its future potential, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has said.

Mr Jaitley, who is on a week-long visit to the US, is leading a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World bank.

He has already visited New York and Boston wherein he addressed the investors and held meeting with top corporate leaders, besides interacting with students of the Columbia and Harvard universities.

“American investors have a very clear understanding of the kind of reforms that India is undertaking for the expansion of the economy. They have also a clear idea of the future potential,” Mr Jaitley said at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries or FICCI at the IMF headquarters here.

“I have found in the last four days that I have been addressing investors, meeting investors and dealing with their queries. I see a certain positive mood about India,” Mr Jaitley said on Thursday when asked about the feedback he received from the Trump Administration officials and US investors.

After his arrival in Washington, Mr Jaitley held meetings with treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during which they discussed bilateral trade and economic relationship and issues of mutual concerns.