The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 09:20 PM IST

World, Americas

Texas church shooter used dogs as 'target practice': ex-colleague

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 8:54 pm IST

Armed with a powerful assault rifle, Kelly opened fire on worshippers at a Sunday service inside a rural church.

Jessika Edwards, who worked with Kelley at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 to 2012, said the 26-year-old shooter had displayed a fascination with mass murders while he was enlisted in the Air Force. (Photo: AP/File)
 Jessika Edwards, who worked with Kelley at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 to 2012, said the 26-year-old shooter had displayed a fascination with mass murders while he was enlisted in the Air Force. (Photo: AP/File)

Houston: Texas shooter Devin Kelley, who killed 26 people inside a church, bought animals from an advertisements website and had used dogs as "target practice", according to the gunman's former Air Force colleague.

Jessika Edwards, who worked with Kelley at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 to 2012, said the 26-year-old shooter had displayed a fascination with mass murders while he was enlisted in the Air Force.

"He would make jokes about wanting to kill somebody. And we would say, 'wait, that's not funny'," Edwards was quoted as saying by the CNN.

She said Kelley told her he was "using the dogs as target practice".

Edwards said Kelley had revealed to her that he had bought animals on Craigslist with the sole intention of killing them.

The morbid admission came in Facebook messages starting in 2014, she said, after the two reconnected in civilian life.

She said Kelley's obsession for killing was so pronounced that when he was disciplined for poor performance she told her bosses to "back off or he would shoot the place up".

"He was always getting into trouble. It was problem after problem," Edwards was quoted as saying in the report.

A law enforcement source close to the Texas shooting investigation confirmed to the channel that the FBI agents interviewed Edwards about her interactions with the gunman.

In 2012, Kelley was court-martialed and convicted for assaulting his wife and stepson. Edwards said those domestic problems boiled over on the job and he would come in depressed and unfocused.

"He threatened to kill himself one time if I didn't let him go see a chaplain," Edwards said, adding that as a staff sergeant she supervised Kelley.

Armed with a powerful assault rifle and wearing black a tactical-style gear, Kelly opened fire on worshippers at a Sunday service inside a rural church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 26 people and injuring 20 others, once again triggering a heated national debate on the need for stricter gun control laws.

Tags: texas church shooting, texas shooter, devin kelley, holloman air force base
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese police suspect stray cat of killing elderly woman

2

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

3

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

4

Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty of raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

5

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham