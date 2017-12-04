The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Chandimal scores hundred
 
World, Americas

Act against terrorist safe havens or we will: CIA to Pakistan

ANI
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 2:07 pm IST

The warning comes as Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday.

The CIA director gave this warning at the Reagan National Defence Forum in California on Saturday, when he was queried about what Trump administration was doing to make Pakistan participate in its new Afghan strategy. (Photo: AP)
 The CIA director gave this warning at the Reagan National Defence Forum in California on Saturday, when he was queried about what Trump administration was doing to make Pakistan participate in its new Afghan strategy. (Photo: AP)

Washington: CIA Director Mike Pompeo has issued a stern warning to Pakistan that if it did not act against the alleged terrorist safe havens inside the country then the United States would be forced to destroy them on its own.

The warning comes as Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday and hold talks with Pakistan to seek their support to the new US strategy for Afghanistan.

The CIA director gave this warning at the Reagan National Defence Forum in California on Saturday, when he was queried about what Trump administration was doing to make Pakistan participate in its new Afghan strategy.

"(Secretary Mattis) will make clear the president's intent. (He) will deliver the message that we would love you to do that. And that the safe haven inside of Pakistan has worked to the detriment of our capacity to do what we needed to do in Afghanistan," the Dawn quoted Pompeo as saying.

And in case things go south, he added, "In the absence of the Pakistanis achieving that, we are going to do everything we can to make sure that that safe haven no longer exists."

Tags: mike pompeo, jim mattis, cia, liaquat ali khan
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to unveil Redmi 5 and Redmi Plus

2

VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh differ in opinion over MS Dhoni's 2019 World Cup spot

3

Astronauts make delicious looking pizza in zero gravity

4

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

5

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham