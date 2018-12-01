The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 01, 2018 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST

World, Americas

Former US President George HW Bush dies at 94

REUTERS/AFP
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 10:59 am IST

George H W Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors.

Former President George H W Bush dies at the age of 94 on Friday, November 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Photo: AP)
Washington: Former US president George H W Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, has died at age 94, his family announced late Friday.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George H W Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

 

 

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors.

Tags: george h w bush, george h w bush dies at 94, former us president
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

