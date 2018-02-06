The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:38 PM IST

World, Africa

Female genital mutilation a painful, gory reality, world unites to end it

AP
Published : Feb 6, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2018, 7:15 pm IST

‘Later when my menstruation began, because the opening was too tiny, the pain worsened even more.’

Deep in Ethiopia's desert region of Afar, about nine in 10 women and girls undergo female genital mutilation, many before their first birthday. (Representational Image)
 Deep in Ethiopia's desert region of Afar, about nine in 10 women and girls undergo female genital mutilation, many before their first birthday. (Representational Image)

Bekarredar (Ethiopia): The 25-year-old Kedija had her external genitalia removed and her vagina sewn up when she was just seven days old. She has faced a lifetime of pain.

"I was unable to hold my urine for long," she said.

"I isolated myself from socializing because of that. Later when my menstruation began, because the opening was too tiny, the pain worsened even more. And after I got married it was painful to have sexual intercourse with my husband."

Three childbirths later, she was diagnosed with near-fatal renal complications.

Deep in Ethiopia's desert region of Afar, about nine in 10 women and girls undergo female genital mutilation, many before their first birthday.

Campaigners on Tuesday marked the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM as they seek to end the practice. Nearly 200 million around the world live with its effects, the United Nations says.

Ethiopia's government has declared FGM illegal.

Addu Abdala Dubba used to perform the circumcisions. She sharpened a small blade against a steel rod to demonstrate how she prepared for the task.

"There were even times when I performed consecutive cuttings in one day with this one blade," she said. "But I carefully sanitized it after each circumcision by heating it in a fire or dipping it in hot water to avoid infection."

She once thought the job gave her a sense of purpose. She thought it helped women preserve their virginity and remain faithful in marriage - seen as essential to a family's honor.

But after attending trainings by the government and religious leaders, "I now understand this practice is wrong and it can destroy a child's future," she said.

Now she is a midwife and spreads the word about the dangers of FGM.

The lone primary hospital in Asaita, the former capital of Afar regional state, struggles to look after the women who have complications from FGM, especially during childbirth. A lack of funds has forced the hospital to operate with reduced staff for most of the past fiscal year.

Dr. Saleh Yusuf Imam, the medical director, said the hospital's counseling service has had some success in raising awareness.

After women who face difficulty with penetrative sex receive pain-free incisions in their vagina and post-treatment counseling, "we hear most of them vow to not let a single woman they know endure female genital mutilation ever again," he said.

There is still a long way to go in changing people's attitudes, he added.

Kedija, the 25-year-old, said she is determined to stop another generation of girls from suffering like she did.

"Whenever I find a parent that still insists on practicing female genital mutilation, I try to convince them otherwise," she said.

"But when my efforts are not enough to change their minds, then I always report them to local health facilities so that they can intervene.”

Tags: international day of zero tolerance for fgm, female genital mutilation, united nations, circumcisions

MOST POPULAR

1

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

2

Pak journalist takes social media by storm after covering own wedding

3

Hot tea can increases your risk of esophageal cancer: Study

4

There is a new ice-cream flavour in town, and it contains cheetos

5

Raid trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saurabh Shukla's face off is highlight of intriguing drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham