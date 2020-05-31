Sunday, May 31, 2020 | Last Update : 08:05 PM IST

68th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Technology, In Other news

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

PTI
Published : May 31, 2020, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2020, 7:42 pm IST

The sites typically feature fake login pages that prompt potential victims to give up their Google account credentials and phone numbers

Google said,
 Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

New Delhi: Hack-for-hire firms, many of them based in India, are creating accounts spoofing the World Health Organisation (WHO) and targeting business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations in the US, the UK and Bahrain among other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Google.

The tech giant noted that numerous coronavirus-themed attacks have been discovered and confirmed by its teams as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted people's lives and businesses across the world.

Citing an example of one such form of attack, Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO".

"The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

These e-mails encourage individuals to sign up for direct notifications from the WHO to stay informed of coronavirus-related announcements, and include a link to attacker-hosted websites that bear a strong resemblance to the official WHO website, the blog explained.

The sites typically feature fake login pages that prompt potential victims to give up their Google account credentials, and occasionally encourage individuals to give up other personal information, such as their phone numbers, it added.

Google said its Advanced Protection Program (APP) uses hardware security keys and provides the strongest protections available against phishing and account hijackings to help protect users against these kinds of tracks, and was specifically designed for high-risk accounts.

"Generally, 2020 has been dominated by COVID-19. The pandemic has taken centre stage in people's everyday lives, in the international news media, and in the world of government-backed hacking," the blog said.

Microsoft had also recently highlighted a similar trend. It had stated that cybercrooks are using COVID-19 to make ransomware and phishing attacks, and over 9,000 coronavirus-themed attacks were noticed in India between February 2 and May 2. About 19 million such attacks were noted in Asia.

Tags: google, phishing, cyber crime, microsoft, who

Latest From Technology

SK Telecom's AI speaker Nugu built with an artificial intelligence called

No human contact during COVID-19, lonely elders in South Korea watched by AI

If SpaceX starts taking up all US astronauts, “the annual losses could be more than $200 million, a significant loss for Roscosmos’s budget of around $2 billion,” said Andrei Ionin, an expert at the Tsiolkovsky Space Academy in Moscow. In this photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken in the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Saturday, May 30, 2020. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (Photo | AP)

SpaceX success is bad news for Russia which was the sole transporter of astronauts since 2011

The Google-developed Sodar tool available this week taps into Android smartphone cameras to put users in the centre of a white circle with a radius of about two metres, or 6.5 feet.

Google’s new AR camera tool will help you maintain social distance

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham