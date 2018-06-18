The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Kiren Rijiju defends Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma over viral video

Earlier, the man identified as Arhhan Singh and his mother, hit back at the couple stating it was a cheap publicity stunt.

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has come in the defence of India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the cricketer uploaded a video where his wife is scolding a man for throwing garbage on road.

The Bollywood actress is spotted scolding a man in a chauffeur-driven sedan, asking him to use a dustbin. "Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that," Anushka can be heard saying.

Team India skipper Kohli captioned the 17-second clip as, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness."

He later slammed trolls who made a mockery of the situation. "Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame," the dashing right-hander mentioned in another tweet.

While many eminent personalities came out in support of the couple, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju also had his say.

"C'mon, Virat & Anushka need publicity!! They would rather crave for privacy!! Our conduct reflects our mentality. Civic sense is social ethics and ethical behaviour doesn't come with wealth & education. Let's keep India clean. #SwachhBharat," he wrote on Monday.

Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine... Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful @anushkasharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them ! The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my "luxury car"... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur "luxury car's" window... Or the trashy mind @virat.kohli to shoot and post this online... For whatever gains... Now thats some serious trash!!!

A post shared by Arhhan Singh (@arhhansingh) on

 

@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS! You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy &you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you... you may be payed for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but youve also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! how dare you crush somebody’s image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you?? If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness , then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live,to start with, which you haven’t . Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner... and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see! You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field...but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another... DO IT WITH KINDNESS ....fear karma . And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less,but only because he has a decent upbringing ! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish !

A post shared by Gittanjali (@gittanjali.elizabeth) on

Anushka, however, is yet to respond to the matter.  

