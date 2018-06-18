Kiren Rijiju defends Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma over viral video

Earlier, the man identified as Arhhan Singh and his mother, hit back at the couple stating it was a cheap publicity stunt.

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has come in the defence of India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the cricketer uploaded a video where his wife is scolding a man for throwing garbage on road.

The Bollywood actress is spotted scolding a man in a chauffeur-driven sedan, asking him to use a dustbin. "Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that," Anushka can be heard saying.

Team India skipper Kohli captioned the 17-second clip as, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness."

He later slammed trolls who made a mockery of the situation. "Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame," the dashing right-hander mentioned in another tweet.

While many eminent personalities came out in support of the couple, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju also had his say.

"C'mon, Virat & Anushka need publicity!! They would rather crave for privacy!! Our conduct reflects our mentality. Civic sense is social ethics and ethical behaviour doesn't come with wealth & education. Let's keep India clean. #SwachhBharat," he wrote on Monday.

Earlier, the man identified as Arhhan Singh and his mother, hit back at the couple stating it was a cheap publicity stunt.

Anushka, however, is yet to respond to the matter.