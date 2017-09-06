The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 | Last Update : 07:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The Men in Blue have clicked together at the right moment. (Photo: AP) Live | Sri Lanka vs India T20I: Virat Kohli and co look to wrap up tour on winning note
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | Sri Lanka vs India T20I: Virat Kohli and co look to wrap up tour on winning note

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 7:11 pm IST

Team India eye a perfect home run as they take on the hosts in a lone T20 international.

The Men in Blue have clicked together at the right moment. (Photo: AP)
 The Men in Blue have clicked together at the right moment. (Photo: AP)

Toss update

The toss will happen at 7.25 pm. The match will start at 7.40 pm.

Toss update:

Toss has been delayed. There will be an inspection at 7 pm, as it was raining some time back.

Colombo: Team India will aim to continue their fine run against Sri Lanka when the Men in Blue take on the hosts in a lone T20 international and the final match of the tour.

The Sri Lankan team has been on a downfall so far. After suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series, the script did not change much in the ODI series as Virat Kohli’s men completed a ruthless 5-0 clean sweep.

Not only batsmen, but Indian bowlers have also impressed so far this series, which will be a big positive for the selectors keeping an eye on the 2019 World Cup. On the other hand, the Sri Lankans have shown glimpses of talent but failed to put the pressure on.

With one final match to go, Sri Lanka will hope to end the tour with a win which will give them a major confidence boost amongst all the trouble.

Tags: team india, virat kohli, sri lanka vs india

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Ways to keep your waistline trim

2

Explaining LG's P-OLED display

3

Study links marriage issues to lack of sleep

4

Goggles could help prevent type 2 diabetes: study

5

Indian classical music is like magic: Israeli pianist Matan Fishov

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham