Live | Sri Lanka vs India T20I: Virat Kohli and co look to wrap up tour on winning note

Team India eye a perfect home run as they take on the hosts in a lone T20 international.

The Men in Blue have clicked together at the right moment. (Photo: AP)

Toss update

The toss will happen at 7.25 pm. The match will start at 7.40 pm.

UPDATE- Toss at 7.25 PM, play to start at 7.40 PM #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

Toss update:

Toss has been delayed. There will be an inspection at 7 pm, as it was raining some time back.

UPDATE- The toss has been delayed. Inspection at 7 PM #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

Colombo: Team India will aim to continue their fine run against Sri Lanka when the Men in Blue take on the hosts in a lone T20 international and the final match of the tour.

The Sri Lankan team has been on a downfall so far. After suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series, the script did not change much in the ODI series as Virat Kohli’s men completed a ruthless 5-0 clean sweep.

Not only batsmen, but Indian bowlers have also impressed so far this series, which will be a big positive for the selectors keeping an eye on the 2019 World Cup. On the other hand, the Sri Lankans have shown glimpses of talent but failed to put the pressure on.

With one final match to go, Sri Lanka will hope to end the tour with a win which will give them a major confidence boost amongst all the trouble.