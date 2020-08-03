Monday, Aug 03, 2020 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

132nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,807,250

52,087

Recovered

1,188,389

39,966

Deaths

38,188

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
  Opinion   Oped  03 Aug 2020  Mutilation of J&K: Education is a casualty in the year of abrogation
Opinion, Oped

Mutilation of J&K: Education is a casualty in the year of abrogation

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 3, 2020, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2020, 6:33 pm IST

The closure of educational institutions for more than one year has taken a heavy toll on the academic career of students

Students attend a class at their open-air school situated on top of a mountain in Doodhpathri, Kashmir. AFP Photo
 Students attend a class at their open-air school situated on top of a mountain in Doodhpathri, Kashmir. AFP Photo

Srinagar: One of the biggest sufferers from ‘lockdown under lockdown’ in Jammu and Kashmir has been education.

Previously, Kashmiri Valley in particular suffered huge education losses as its students were forcibly kept away from schools and colleges by frequent official curfews and restrictions, separatist-sponsored shutdowns, incidents of violence and prolonged political unrests, the worst of these witnessed in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2016.

 

While at the local level innovative and creative educational initiatives were taken from time to time by teachers and community leaders to compensate academic losses, many parents who could afford it sent their wards to schools and colleges outside J&K to continue their studies.

Back home, the closure of educational institutions for more than one year has taken a heavy toll on the academic career of students, many of whom now feel stressed and apprehensive.

“Over past couple of months I have treated a number of students who were emotionally upset. They said that they were worried about their future”, said noted psychiatrist Dr. Abdul Waheed Khan.

 

Amid the lockdown necessitated by COVID-19, various private institutions in J&K, like other parts of the country, started online classes in May/June and soon several government-run institutions including universities followed the suit. But the government’s denying access to 4G internet services in the Union Territory has played the spoilsport.

G.N. Var, chairman of Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) which has 2,200 schools associated with it, termed it ‘denial of right to education’.

He said, “The restrictions on high speed internet are making it difficult for our students to avail online courses and access information which is vital in their career-building. We see it as a denial of the right to education.”  

 

Endorsing him, Srinagar resident Ghulam Nabi Khan said that his daughter Afshaan “is worried as she finds it difficult to pursue studies on line due to poor connectivity.”

Days before J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs on August 5 last year, the authorities had ordered closure of the educational institutions.

Though it announced reopening of schools in a phased manner in the Valley after a few weeks, parents showed reluctance in sending their wards to these in the face of persisting tensions. Educational institutions reopened-some in mid-February and others in the first week of March- but the government again suspended class work at these on March 12 in view of the COVID-19 threat.

 

The concerned authorities said that apart from private schools conducting online classes, J&K’s nine universities and over one hundred degree colleges prepared the e-content and video lectures which were subsequently uploaded on the university websites, but the students have complained that they are unable to access the website or find it difficult in absence of high speed internet.

Apart from denial of 4G internet, frequent withdrawal of even 2G bandwidth services on the pretext of law and order issues has caused huge inconvenience to both students and teachers. “My classmates and I were engaged in learning online from our teacher. While trying to ensure we grasp successfully, he suddenly disappeared from the screen. Every one of us yelled ‘where has Sir gone’. Later, we learnt he was connected from hometown Budgam where an encounter (between militants and security forces) had started and with that internet services were snapped,” said Umme Kulthum, a student.

 

On May 11, the Supreme Court had directed the government to constitute a three-member high-powered committee to look into the issue of restoring 4G internet services in J&K.

The Union Home Ministry informed the top court recently that the special committee has decided against resuming the services. In an affidavit filed on July 21, in response to a contempt petition against the Central government, the MHA said the committee will review its decision after two months, citing the prevailing security situation in the UT.

However, J&K’s Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, said on July 26 that restoration of 4G internet will not be a problem. He said, “I’m not afraid how people will use this. Pakistan will do its propaganda whether it is 2G or 4G. It will always be there but I don’t see an issue”.

 

Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that the Central government has agreed to restore J&K’s statehood and will soon set the process in motion for it.

Tags: j&k schools, education in kashmir

Latest From Opinion

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard by a closed road, as Kashmiris marked Eid during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in in Srinagar. AP Photo

Waqyanawis | Will J&K statehood be announced from Red Fort on August 15?

Women covers themselves with sheets during rain, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Sucheta Dasgupta | The Women’s Party: An opening manifesto

A young Kashmiri man is frisked by a paramilitary trooper in Srinagar. (AP file photo)

Mutilation of Kashmir: The birth of a diehard new breed

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham