↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Mumbai man who lost his son due to pothole accident filled 550 of them

Published : Jul 30, 2018
Following the death of Dadarao Bilhore's son, he began filling up potholes in Mumbai city to avert such accidents.

Mumbai: Dadarao Bilhore, a Mumbai resident, who lost his 16-year-old son because of a pothole on a road three years ago, filled up 556th pothole in the city on Sunday.

Bilhore' son Prakash died on July 28, 2015, after his bike fell into a deep pothole on a rainwater clogged Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Mumbai.

Following his death, Bilhore began filling up potholes in the city to avert such accidents.

Speaking to ANI, Bilhore said, "I don't want people to face the same fate as my son, Prakash.. I will keep working till India becomes pothole-free. Our nation has a huge population. If even one lakh people start filling potholes, India will become pothole-free."

Talking about the conflict between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), over taking the responsibility of resolving the crisis, Bilhore said, "If people start filling the potholes, they will be inspired to take up the work and solve the problem."

Around six persons have lost their lives in and around Mumbai due to potholes this monsoon season. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers protested against the chronic issue of potholes-related deaths in the state.

