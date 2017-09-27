The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

ED probes Iqbal Kaskar link with Zakir Naik’s organisation

THE ASIAN AGE. | SAURABH M JOSHI
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 3:28 am IST

The Pakistan link had come up during the ED’s probe into the case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Naik.

The Thane police on Monday evening arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar (yellow T-shirt) in connection with an extortion case.
 The Thane police on Monday evening arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar (yellow T-shirt) in connection with an extortion case.

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case against Iqbal Kaskar (52), brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and two of his associates for allegedly laundering extortion money abroad, part of which was suspectedly rerouted to India as donation to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

Kaskar and his associates are currently in the custody of Thane police. He was arrested on September 18. Kaskar has allegedly revealed to  the Intelligence Bureau (IB) sleuths that money from Pakistan — stated to be from Dawood — made its way as donations to Naik’s IRF in Mumbai. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case against Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and two of his associates for allegedly laundering extortion money abroad, part of which was suspectly rerouted to India as donation to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). Kaskar and his associates are currently in the custody of Thane police.

Alleged revelation by Kaskar during interrogation by Intelligence Bureau (IB) include money from Pakistan — stated to be from Dawood — making its way as donations to Naik’s IRF.  

“Link between the money sent out of India and donations to IRF will also be probed by us. We have information of several benami properties of Kaskar. Dawood’s link with this is being looked into hence we have mentioned others in our case,” said a senior ED officer, requesting anonymity.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered against Kaskar, Asrarali Sayyad and Mumtaz Shaikh, who were arrested by the Thane crime branch in two separate cases of extortion on September 18. Sources in the ED said that the case comes amidst information of Kaskar owning several benami properties in Mumbai and Thane region, which were extorted from property developers. 

These properties were later sold and the money made out of such transactions along with the cash extortions was allegedly diverted to the D-gang in Pakistan and Kaskar’s family in Dubai. 

The Pakistan link had come up during the ED’s probe into the case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Naik. The officials now said that the recent developments would help in shedding more light on that probe. 

During the ED’s investigation against Naik and his foundation, the agency had found that they had received donations from Pakistan. The chunk of money was however routed to Naik and IRF via Dubai.   

“Thane police’s case talks of extortion and sale of flats, cash of `30 lakh and jewellery from the victims. Our probe will focus on what was done with that money and if it was laundered,” added the senior ED officer. 

While two victims of extortion have come forward as complainants, the police has said there are in all at least 20 persons targeted by Kaskar and his henchmen in the name of Dawood.  

The quantum of extortion is hence stated to rise exponentially as the racket was operating since at least 2010 as per Thane police’s investigation.

Tags: iqbal kaskar arrested, enforcement directorate, zakir naik, extortion case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham