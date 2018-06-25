Mumbai rains affect normalcy: Local trains delayed, water logging in areas

Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains were expected to continue.



Mumbai: With the onset of monsoon, local trains which are considered to be the life line of Mumbai is running behind schedule. Water-logging was reported from low-lying areas after the city witnessed heavy rain showers last night and on Monday morning. Office goers are finding it difficult to reach work on time due to slow-moving traffic in several areas of the financial capital.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's civic body officials placed pumps on stand-by in neighbourhoods that are prone to water-logging.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected to continue.

Two people died and five were injured on Sunday after a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema at MG Road in South Mumbai's Marine Lines area, according to news agency ANI.

A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2:15 am today, the district civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam told news agency PTI.

In another incident, a 65-feet compound wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed this morning, crushing two cars and another vehicle, he said.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, a Met department official said.

Here are LIVE updates on Mumbai rains and weather:

10:25 am: Seven cars were damaged after wall of an under-construction building collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala's Antop Hill following heavy rains.

10:20 am: Visuals of water-logging from Mumbai's Matunga East area.

09:45 am: Heavy rains lead to water-logging in Mumbai's Sion area.

09:26 am: Due to heavy rainfall trains on Up and Down lines between Thane and Byculla stations are running late by 15-20 minutes.

09:25 am: Mumbai rains: Colaba recorded 90 mm and Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5:30 am. Heavy to very heavy rain to continue, says Indian Meteorological Department.

09:23 am: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai resulting in water-logging. People paved their way through knee deep water in Chembur's Postal Colony.

09:22 am: Visuals from Eastern Express highway as heavy rains lashes Mumbai.

09:21 am: There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) with a delay of 5-7 minutes: Central Railway.

09:20 am: According to news agency PTI: Rains lashed Mumbai incessantly on Sunday. Malad (West) received the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Sunday, according to weather department officials. Powai received 77.80 mm rain and Mulund (West) received 76 mm rain.