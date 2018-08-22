Fire breaks out at Crystal Tower building in Mumbai’s Parel, residents rescued

Twenty fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot, the BMC disaster management officials said.

People trapped in the building are being rescued using a crane. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: A level-3 fire broke out at the Crystal Tower residential apartments near Hindmata Cinema in Parel on Wednesday morning. Twenty fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot, the BMC disaster management officials said.

#UPDATE: 20 fire tenders rushed to Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel where fire broke out on 12th floor of the tower. No casualties reported till now. People trapped inside being rescued using cranes.Some people taken to hospital after rescue.Rescue operation on.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/VDLuYdDIqE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Mumbai: A Level-2 fire has broken out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area. Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/kvH3vhwgkw — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

People who were trapped on the top floor of the building were rescued with the help of crane. Eight people have been rushed to KEM Hospital.

The fire brigade control room received a message about the blaze at the 12th floor of the Crystal Tower residential apartment at 8.32 am, an official said.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, news agency PTI quoted Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale as saying.

The cause of the blaze is not known yet.