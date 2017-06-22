Woman faces sudden labour, gives birth to baby boy on Thane platform

As the woman's husband cried for help, RPF officer Shobha Mothe and other women reached for help and provided Meenakshi a dignified cover.

The mother and the newborn are being treated in Civil Hospital and are reportedly safe. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Thane: A woman on Wednesday delivered a baby boy on a platform of Thane railway station.

Twenty-four-year old Meenakshi Jadhav along with her husband Sandesh Jadhav had reached Thane railway station's platform number 10 to catch a local train to Ghatkopar to visit a hospital.

But before they could board the train, Meenakshi started experiencing severe labour pain.

As her husband cried for help, Railway Protection Force ( RPF) officer Shobha Mothe and other women reached for help and provided Meenakshi a dignified cover.

After a few minutes, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Mother and newborn are being treated in Civil Hospital and are reportedly safe.