Woman faces sudden labour, gives birth to baby boy on Thane platform

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 8:56 am IST
As the woman's husband cried for help, RPF officer Shobha Mothe and other women reached for help and provided Meenakshi a dignified cover.

The mother and the newborn are being treated in Civil Hospital and are reportedly safe. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Thane: A woman on Wednesday delivered a baby boy on a platform of Thane railway station.

Twenty-four-year old Meenakshi Jadhav along with her husband Sandesh Jadhav had reached Thane railway station's platform number 10 to catch a local train to Ghatkopar to visit a hospital.

But before they could board the train, Meenakshi started experiencing severe labour pain.

As her husband cried for help, Railway Protection Force ( RPF) officer Shobha Mothe and other women reached for help and provided Meenakshi a dignified cover.

After a few minutes, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Mother and newborn are being treated in Civil Hospital and are reportedly safe.

