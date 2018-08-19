The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Narendra Dabholkar shooter held by Maharashtra ATS

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 4:21 am IST

It is suspected that Raut supplied the firearms and the two-wheeler that were used in the Dabholkar murder case by the accused.

Sachin Andhure
 Sachin Andhure

Mumbai: Five years after the gruesome murder of Pune-based rationalist Narendra Dabholkar (67), the Maharashtra Anti-Terr-orism Squad (ATS) got a major breakthrough in the case by establishing the identities of two of his alleged shooters on Saturday.

While one of the shooters, Sudhanwa Gondha-lekar (39) is part of the terror ring involving three persons associated with right-wing outfits that was busted by the ATS on August 11, the other — Sachin Andhure — was identified as a resident of Roza Bazar area in Aurangabad.

Andhure, who was arrested on Saturday from Aurangabad, has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as it is formally investigating the murder case, officials said. It is stated that Andhure was picked up for questioning on August 14 by the ATS. The officials have learnt that Andhure is married and is the father of two children. His parents passed away a few years ago.

The investigations revealed that Gond-halekar, a native of Satara who had been staying in Pune’s Mitra Mandal Chowk in Parwati area for the past few years, and Andhure were the ones who killed Dabholkar on the morning of April 20, 2013, when he was out on a walk. Andhure was the one who fired at the rationalist.

“Following his arrest, Gondhalekar was grilled on the killings of the rationalists in the state and, after detailed interrogation, he spilled the beans. He revealed the other accused in the case and the two-wheeler that was used in committing the crime and fleeing from the spot,” said an ATS officer.

Gondhalekar led the ATS to Andhure, who was summoned for questioning first. He appeared before the officials without any inkling of what was in the offing. When Andhure was questioned by the ATS and reportedly also confronted during face-to-face interrogation with Gondhalekar, he gave the specific details of the murder.

Investigators said that their probe is still on to ascertain possible roles of Vaibhav Raut, a gau rakshak (cow protector) who is also allegedly a seeker (sadhak) of Hindu outfit Sanatan Sanstha. Raut was the first person to be arrested in the alleged terror case by the ATS in early hours of August 11. The ATS had found 20 crude bombs and a cache of firearms from his Nalasopara residence.

It is suspected that Raut supplied the firearms and the two-wheeler that were used in the Dabholkar murder case by the accused. The ATS is meanwhile tight-lipped on the roles of the other accused in the murders. They have secured the custody of Raut, Gondhalekar and Sharad Kashalkar (25) till August 28 for further investigation.

Tags: narendra dabholkar, central bureau of investigation, vaibhav raut

MOST POPULAR

1

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

2

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

3

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

4

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

5

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham